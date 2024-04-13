Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGeekzoneSecurity: keep your passwords safe
freitasm












#312403 13-Apr-2024 22:33


Hi folks

 

Over the last few days, we noticed a couple of episodes where suspicious replies were posted on Geekzone. 

 

In one case, the account owner emailed me to say his account was compromised somewhere else and used on Geekzone to post spam from a US-based IP address. He only noticed it because he received a topic reply notification and he hadn't posted in that topic before. I was told the password was reused between different sites.

 

In another episode, a spam reply was reported and we noticed the post was from an Estonian-based IP address.

 

I suspect this could be either data leaked from the LastPass breach, or a data leak somewhere in New Zealand, and some Bad People (TM) are testing the passwords in smaller sites before going for the big ones (banks, stock, etc).

 

     

  1. Please ensure you use unique passwords for each site. 
  2. Use a password manager (not LastPass) to record all your unique passwords.
  3. Enable 2FA where possible, either using an Authenticator app or Yubikey if possible.
  4. SMS 2FA is not as safe, but if no other option is available, use it. 

 

We do not know your password on Geekzone and we have no way to read it. I have now implemented a login notification email to let you know when someone logged into your account.

 

 

 

PS. I suspect one recent data leak in New Zealand, but the disclosure did not mention passwords so I won't name it. 






 



 1 | 2
cddt





  #3217989 14-Apr-2024 08:44


Thanks for implementing the login notification email. I can confirm it works! 






 
 
 
 


Wheelbarrow01







  #3218461 14-Apr-2024 23:06


I must have been living under a rock or something because I was completely unaware of this Lastpass data breach...

 

I've just exported my vault to a new Bitwarden account and I guess now I'll go change all my passwords after I delete Lastpass - I can't wait LOL

 

Thanks for the heads-up, otherwise I would have just carried on blissfully unaware....

Chills






  #3218464 15-Apr-2024 00:11


I thought LastPass was already gone along with Dashlane but I must just not be caught up. My personal recommendations are BitWarden and 1Password! 



Batman








  #3218478 15-Apr-2024 07:40


freitasm:

 

     

  1.  
  2. Use a password manager (not LastPass) to record all your unique passwords.
  3. Enable 2FA where possible, either using an Authenticator app or Yubikey if possible.

 

 

 

 

wow i thought LastPass was the one and only, seems i'm mistaken

 

do you have to keep changing password managers like how we keep changing passwords?

 

any recommendation of the best password manager? not google?

Batman








  #3218479 15-Apr-2024 07:41


Chills:

 

I thought LastPass was already gone along with Dashlane but I must just not be caught up. My personal recommendations are BitWarden and 1Password! 

 

 

i'm getting the feeling that one has to keep changing password manager like they are supposed to keep changing the password? oh dear

Behodar







  #3218480 15-Apr-2024 07:48


I'm a moderator on another forum and we've seen similar things there, where "good" accounts suddenly have their email address changed and start posting spam from a different IP address. We agree with the suspicion that passwords were breached somewhere down the line.

freitasm












  #3218492 15-Apr-2024 08:59


Batman:

 

wow i thought LastPass was the one and only, seems i'm mistaken

 

do you have to keep changing password managers like how we keep changing passwords?

 

any recommendation of the best password manager? not google?

 



I may not understand what you wrote. Do you mean to imply you think other password managers were compromised? Because that is not what I wrote.






 





Batman








  #3218493 15-Apr-2024 09:02


freitasm:

I may not understand what you wrote. Do you mean to imply you think other password managers were compromised? Because that is not what I wrote.

 

i meant that not long ago people were recommending LastPass as the best password manager, and now I am hearing don't use LastPass.

 

what is the current best password manager? why are we no longer recommending LastPass?

 

thanks

 

(no i don't think password managers are compromised, i was just hoping you use one password manager and never need to change but it seems you have to change password managers from time to time for reasons I don't yet understand)

freitasm












  #3218494 15-Apr-2024 09:04


Bitwarden.






 



Chills






  #3218499 15-Apr-2024 09:34


LastPass was just one of those companies that paid a lot for sponsorship spots on YouTube videos hence the big traction in their service.

ANglEAUT







  #3218500 15-Apr-2024 09:36


Batman: ... one has to keep changing password manager like they are supposed to keep changing the password? ...

 

No, generally you do not need to change password managers regularly. Also, there are only a few on the market.

 

 

 

Batman: ... what is the current best password manager? why are we no longer recommending LastPass? 

 

chills above already suggested good options.

 

As to why LastPass is no longer recommended? Many, many, many reasons. Mostly the multiple breaches & then the insecure methods of implementation.






Gordy7







  #3218502 15-Apr-2024 09:50


Login notification works here.... Notification shows my IPv6 address.






 



Gordy7







  #3218505 15-Apr-2024 09:54


How do I setup 2FA Yubikey on GZ?






 



freitasm












  #3218507 15-Apr-2024 10:05


Gordy7:

 

How do I setup 2FA Yubikey on GZ?

 

 

You can't. We offer TOTP-based 2FA (Authenticator).






 



Batman








  #3218705 15-Apr-2024 15:32


Thanks guys will check out bitwarden. I'm glad I didn't sign up for lastpass.

Just a question, is Microsoft authenticator ok to use? I have no issues using it, just wondering if it's safe

