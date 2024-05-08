It was brought to my attention that some images uploaded to our server still stored the original Exif information.

Exif data may include the following:

- Camera settings: This includes static information, such as the camera model and make, and information that varies with each image, such as orientation (rotation), aperture, shutter speed, focal length, metering mode, and ISO speed information

- Image metrics: Pixel dimensions, resolution, colourspace, and filesize

- Date and time information

- Location information

- A thumbnail for previewing the picture on the camera's LCD screen, in file managers, or photo manipulation software

- Descriptions

- Copyright information

The one data that is most sensitive is location.

Earlier today, I updated the file uploader (used for forum images and avatars) to scrub Exif data from images during upload.

I have also updated the files in the uploads user gallery, removing Exif data from all uploaded images. In addition, I have cleared our CDN cache so that requests will use the updated images.

Thanks @Aaroona for pushing me into action.