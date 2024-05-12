Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Cloudflare block - VPN
NPCtom

430 posts

Ultimate Geek


#312716 12-May-2024 04:08
Hello, I am unable to visit Geekzone whilst using NordVPN. I think it is a Cloudflare block. 

 

Error and IP address attached below.

 

NordVPN IP blocked (NZ server): 116.90.74.238

 





mentalinc
3256 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3229178 12-May-2024 08:37
You haven't posted what browser you're using or the version which is what the error states.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79394 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3229179 12-May-2024 08:40
The browser doesn't matter. The VPN probably has settings to block scripts.

At that point a script should automatically test your browser to weed out bots.

Check your VPN settings.




rscole86
4986 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3229186 12-May-2024 09:28
The NordVPN website FAQs say they're having issues with CAPTCHA and are working on it. (Not sure how long ago it was updated).

I just couldn't get it to work with Chrome for Android. I've not tried a desktop browser or Firefox Android.



Lias
5597 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3229822 13-May-2024 15:37
FWIW I think that's a quite generic (and misleading) Cloudflare error message. 

 

I used to get it on a bunch of websites when I was globally blocking service workers and didn't have cloudflare.com in my whitelist, so the above about scripts being blocked is probably accurate.




michaelmurfy
meow
13305 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3229847 13-May-2024 16:31
From a security perspective also I strongly recommend you don't use public VPN services: https://overengineer.dev/blog/2019/04/08/very-precarious-narrative/

 

If you need a VPN to get past restrictions then perhaps look into setting up a VM somewhere to run a Tailscale exit node on (this gets past most blocks).

 

This advise comes from purely a security perspective. I would not at all trust any provider like NordVPN etc at all. They're often abused for malicious purposes so trust is also very very low for public VPN IP addresses.




