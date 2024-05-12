From a security perspective also I strongly recommend you don't use public VPN services: https://overengineer.dev/blog/2019/04/08/very-precarious-narrative/

If you need a VPN to get past restrictions then perhaps look into setting up a VM somewhere to run a Tailscale exit node on (this gets past most blocks).

This advise comes from purely a security perspective. I would not at all trust any provider like NordVPN etc at all. They're often abused for malicious purposes so trust is also very very low for public VPN IP addresses.