#315054 10-Jun-2024 08:25
Is there any reason why the login button is on the far right of the screen and logout on the left ?




"The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness." -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

  #3246797 10-Jun-2024 08:54
There's a logOUT button?!? 🤣

To give your eyes and mouse a workout...




  #3246798 10-Jun-2024 09:00
I could put a logout button where login is, but then it would be easy for people who are already logged in to click it by mistake, thinking it's the login, and then have their session ended.




  #3246810 10-Jun-2024 09:25
freitasm:

 

I could put a logout button where login is, but then it would be easy for people who are already logged in to click it by mistake, thinking it's the login, and then have their session ended.

 

 

This is true. I'm sure the existing way is the best way, was just wondering.




"The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness." -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

  #3246882 10-Jun-2024 11:09
Who logs out? 😅

Unless you're using a shared computer.

