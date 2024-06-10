Is there any reason why the login button is on the far right of the screen and logout on the left ?
Is there any reason why the login button is on the far right of the screen and logout on the left ?
“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith
rb99
Keep calm, and carry on posting.
Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze -
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.
No matter where you go, there you are.
I could put a logout button where login is, but then it would be easy for people who are already logged in to click it by mistake, thinking it's the login, and then have their session ended.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies
Geekzone and Quic social @ DataVault Auckland 18 Oct 2025 11AM - 2:30 PM
freitasm:
I could put a logout button where login is, but then it would be easy for people who are already logged in to click it by mistake, thinking it's the login, and then have their session ended.
This is true. I'm sure the existing way is the best way, was just wondering.
“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith
rb99
Who logs out? 😅
Unless you're using a shared computer.