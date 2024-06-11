Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGeekzoneGZ Live updating change?
#315077 11-Jun-2024 20:31
Has there been a recent change to live.geekzone? Used to get the yellow updates paused until tab in focus message, but now there's the same yellow banner but with

Automatically updating forums below.

jamesrt
  #3247658 11-Jun-2024 20:37
Maybe freitasm is trying to fix this: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=48&topicid=312749&page_no=5#3247018



RunningMan

  #3247660 11-Jun-2024 20:45
Possibly. Does it actually need to be there at all? I remember when it arrived though!

 

I don't know if it serves any practical purpose - perhaps removal would be better?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3247662 11-Jun-2024 20:58
You mean remove both messages?

The main problem was the layout shift and people clicking the wrong place when going back to the page and the links moving up when the message disappeared.




RunningMan

  #3247664 11-Jun-2024 21:06
freitasm: You mean remove both messages?

 

Yep, could be an option. Would free up visible space on the page and presumably lighten the page load slightly. I recall the original message being added ages ago, but don't remember the reasoning.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3247681 11-Jun-2024 21:49
The message is there so people know that it will not update if they move it to a different monitor and use another window. 




RunningMan

  #3247687 11-Jun-2024 22:01
Could that be accomplished with a colour change to a different existing element like the light grey bar with the username and read flags info instead? As opposed to the additional element taking space.

 

Not a huge priority of course, just a suggestion.

