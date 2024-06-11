RunningMan

Has there been a recent change to live.geekzone? Used to get the yellow updates paused until tab in focus message, but now there's the same yellow banner but with
Automatically updating forums below.
Maybe freitasm is trying to fix this: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=48&topicid=312749&page_no=5#3247018
Possibly. Does it actually need to be there at all? I remember when it arrived though!
I don't know if it serves any practical purpose - perhaps removal would be better?
freitasm: You mean remove both messages?
Yep, could be an option. Would free up visible space on the page and presumably lighten the page load slightly. I recall the original message being added ages ago, but don't remember the reasoning.
The message is there so people know that it will not update if they move it to a different monitor and use another window.
Could that be accomplished with a colour change to a different existing element like the light grey bar with the username and read flags info instead? As opposed to the additional element taking space.
Not a huge priority of course, just a suggestion.