This week I keep finding that I am logged out whenever I visit GZ.
That is not usually the case and nothing has changed my end that I have noticed, so wondered if there was something at the GZ end of things?
Everything's normal at this end, so if it is a GZ change then it's not affecting everyone.
No issues here
Not something I'm seeing happening either.
Have you changed your browser settings to delete cookies on close (or similar)?
I have always been logged out after a period of time. Even if I spend too long writing a reply, bang, I'm out. To the extent I always copy what I have written before I post, so it is a simple matter to redo.
FWIW, I always use an adblock (sorry), but then I do subscribe. Life without adblock is just miserable!
If you set the option to stay logged-in you won't be logged out for 30 days or so.
