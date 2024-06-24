Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGeekzoneKeep getting logged out - has something changed?
Geektastic

17919 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#315235 24-Jun-2024 21:14
Send private message

This week I keep finding that I am logged out whenever I visit GZ.

 

 

 

That is not usually the case and nothing has changed my end that I have noticed, so wondered if there was something at the GZ end of things?





Create new topic
Behodar
10247 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3252827 24-Jun-2024 21:46
Send private message

Everything's normal at this end, so if it is a GZ change then it's not affecting everyone.

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Linux
11142 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3252844 24-Jun-2024 22:20
Send private message

No issues here

nzkc
1535 posts

Uber Geek


  #3252854 25-Jun-2024 00:35
Send private message

Not something I'm seeing happening either.

 

Have you changed your browser settings to delete cookies on close (or similar)?



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78850 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3252855 25-Jun-2024 00:38
Send private message

Nothing changed in the back end.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure

MartinGZ
347 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3252965 25-Jun-2024 11:54
Send private message

I have always been logged out after a period of time. Even if I spend too long writing a reply, bang, I'm out.  To the extent I always copy what I have written before I post, so it is a simple matter to redo.

 

FWIW, I always use an adblock (sorry), but then I do subscribe. Life without adblock is just miserable!

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78850 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3252983 25-Jun-2024 12:12
Send private message

If you set the option to stay logged-in you won't be logged out for 30 days or so. 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55

Amazon Echo Show 5 3rd Generation Review
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:34

Smarter and More Personality: The New Alexa+ Coming to a Home Near You Soon
Posted 27-Feb-2025 17:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright