I find myself reading GZ less and less these days despite the good things in there. Typically I will browse forums on my phone and if things get interesting, switch to the laptop to reply or do research.

GZ on the mobile is frankly a pain in the butt although I know some will disagree. It is the ONLY forum/site I frequent that does not do a dedicated mobile version.

Some years ago there was a pure mobile version, but for whatever reason Mauricio decided to do away with it. At the time he stated it wasn't financial, and if it was coding, there were offers from forum members to assist. Mauricio also looked at the stats, and could not see a change when the mobile version was stopped. The could well be true, but I suggest that there could be an underlying slow trend of fewer visits from people like myself.

So, can we have the mobile version back again please. 😀.