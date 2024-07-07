Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGeekzonePost deleted. Why?
#315362 7-Jul-2024 21:13
Can't find any information on how to contact the admins....

 

 

 

I didn't receive any messages or emails about this, but why was my post deleted? https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=77&topicid=315230




  #3257212 7-Jul-2024 21:16
FUG breach probably. https://www.geekzone.co.nz/content.asp?contentid=1046 

 
 
 
 

  #3257213 7-Jul-2024 21:16
Rules of the sub-forum are rather clear:

[FS] listings that are simply links to Trade Me or other auction sites will be removed. Items offered for sale here should be offered to other Geekzone members first. If you don't get an offer after a period of time (one or two days) then a follow up post with a link to Trade Me is acceptable - never as the opening post.




  #3257215 7-Jul-2024 21:24
RunningMan:

FUG breach probably. https://www.geekzone.co.nz/content.asp?contentid=1046 



Not this time.




  #3257216 7-Jul-2024 21:26
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=77&topicid=17043




