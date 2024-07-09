18001...
Not sure whether to say congratulations or call you an addict. Maybe a little from column A and a little from column B 😁
Maybe I just have a big mouth!
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
Might be case of 'tick all that apply' :-)
Well done!
Keep it up.
Congrats.
but really, I’m using as an excuse to up my count…
😎
Begs the question... what are the highlights from the over 18k in posts? is there a standout?
Let us know when your profile page shows all primes.
Congratulations?
I wonder how many hours that would equate to in real terms.
That's a lot of talking crap.. have you considered a career in politics or management? :-P
Don't ask questions no one wants answers for.
Five hours assuming 10 seconds per post which would be absolute minimum time to post just with a quick reponse.
If they were lampposts, you should stop driving.
Mike