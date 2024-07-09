Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Rikkitic

Awrrr
18510 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#315374 9-Jul-2024 13:33
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78893 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3257735 9-Jul-2024 13:36
18001...

 




Behodar
10283 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3257737 9-Jul-2024 13:38
Not sure whether to say congratulations or call you an addict. Maybe a little from column A and a little from column B 😁

Rikkitic

Awrrr
18510 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3257740 9-Jul-2024 13:46
Maybe I just have a big mouth!

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 



elpenguino
3342 posts

Uber Geek


  #3257743 9-Jul-2024 14:08
Might be case of 'tick all that apply' :-)

 

Well done!




Spyware
3711 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3257745 9-Jul-2024 14:10
Rikkitic:

 

Maybe I just have a big mouth!

 

 

Keep it up.




Jvipers2
199 posts

Master Geek


  #3257750 9-Jul-2024 14:26
Congratulations!

Goosey
2761 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3257754 9-Jul-2024 14:47
Congrats.

 

 

 

but really, I’m using as an excuse to up my count…

 

😎



Blurtie
463 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3257755 9-Jul-2024 14:50
Begs the question... what are the highlights from the over 18k in posts? is there a standout?

SirHumphreyAppleby
2813 posts

Uber Geek


  #3257757 9-Jul-2024 14:58
Let us know when your profile page shows all primes.

Handsomedan
7117 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3257812 9-Jul-2024 17:02
Congratulations? 

 

I wonder how many hours that would equate to in real terms. 




Lias
5562 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3257830 9-Jul-2024 17:59
That's a lot of talking crap.. have you considered a career in politics or management? :-P




Handle9
11101 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3257837 9-Jul-2024 18:20
Handsomedan:

 

Congratulations? 

 

I wonder how many hours that would equate to in real terms. 

 

 

Don't ask questions no one wants answers for.

Reanalyse
378 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3257853 9-Jul-2024 18:59
Handsomedan:

 

Congratulations? 

 

I wonder how many hours that would equate to in real terms. 

 

 

 

 

Five hours assuming 10 seconds per post which would be absolute minimum time to post just with a quick reponse. 

scottjpalmer
5962 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3257862 9-Jul-2024 19:20
Reanalyse:

Handsomedan:


Congratulations? 


I wonder how many hours that would equate to in real terms. 



 


Five hours assuming 10 seconds per post which would be absolute minimum time to post just with a quick reponse. 



I think you mean 50 hours

MikeAqua
7767 posts

Uber Geek


  #3258199 10-Jul-2024 16:34
If they were lampposts, you should stop driving.




