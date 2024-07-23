jameshammond

Kia ora all,
Is there an option to skip to the first unread reply within a forum? Sometimes I forget which page I am up to and it would be good to skip to the first new post.
Already there little blue box and arrow?
This icon:
Awesome, thanks both for pointing that out.
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums_unread.asp
Might help you too.
If you visited and keep your browser logged in, it should be since before the start of the session. If you logout then it resets again.
We don't keep "unread" per user.
