jameshammond

#315529 23-Jul-2024 15:37
Kia ora all, 

 

Is there an option to skip to the first unread reply within a forum? Sometimes I forget which page I am up to and it would be good to skip to the first new post. 

  #3263630 23-Jul-2024 15:39
Already there little blue box and arrow?

 

 

 




  #3263631 23-Jul-2024 15:40
This icon:

 




  #3263733 23-Jul-2024 21:04
Awesome, thanks both for pointing that out. 



  #3263734 23-Jul-2024 21:06
https://live.geekzone.co.nz/

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums_unread.asp 

 

Might help you too.

  #3263739 23-Jul-2024 21:26
Does it actually take you to the first unread post though?

I thought it took you to the first post since your last visit? So if I jump on GZ for a bit, but don't read the new posts in a particular thread, then come back again in a couple of hours and hit the button, if there have been replies since I was last on GZ it will take me to them, and not to my first unread post of that thread.

  #3263836 24-Jul-2024 08:14
If you visited and keep your browser logged in, it should be since before the start of the session. If you logout then it resets again. 

 

We don't keep "unread" per user.




