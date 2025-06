Mark: I'm disappointed ... just realised I've been lurking here for 21 years+ and I don't even have a 20 year badge .. I've been short changed!! This place is a scam!!!

;-)



Yeah, no 20 years badge. Sorry, we ever had one.To be fair I was as surprised as you when Geekzone turned 20.I never thought it would be something that last this long.Things are in motion that will help it last a bit more, thanks to a few members of the community working to make it more resilient.