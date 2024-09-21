Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGeekzoneWhere's my badge?!
Mark

1653 posts

Uber Geek


#316161 21-Sep-2024 12:06
I'm disappointed ... just realised I've been lurking here for 21 years+ and I don't even have a 20 year badge .. I've been short changed!!  This place is a scam!!!

 

;-)

 

 

Create new topic
Batwing
668 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3284765 21-Sep-2024 12:13
Request unclear, not sure if asking for badge or ban



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8772 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3284825 21-Sep-2024 16:12
There’s no badge for 20y.




There's no badge for 20y.

bcbear
18 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3284833 21-Sep-2024 16:53
I think you’ve got this confused with cubs/scouts where you could get a badge for anything… or was that NCEA where you could get credits for anything 😀



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8772 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3284907 21-Sep-2024 21:59
bcbear: I think you’ve got this confused with cubs/scouts where you could get a badge for anything… or was that NCEA where you could get credits for anything 😀

 

Anyone who’s still in cubs after 20 years might be up to no good.




Anyone who's still in cubs after 20 years might be up to no good.

cddt
1515 posts

Uber Geek


  #3284928 22-Sep-2024 08:35
bcbear:  or was that NCEA where you could get credits for anything 😀

 

 

 

In about 10 years time I'm going to have to work out this NCEA malarkey... what I've heard doesn't make much sense. 




My referral links: BigPipeMercury

Goosey
2801 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3284943 22-Sep-2024 09:50
Mark:

 

I'm disappointed ... just realised I've been lurking here for 21 years+ and I don't even have a 20 year badge .. I've been short changed!!  This place is a scam!!!

 

;-)

 

 

 

 

 

 

to be fair, you got a badge for being around on the 20th anniversary of GZ…

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8772 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3284950 22-Sep-2024 10:10
Mark:

 

I'm disappointed ... just realised I've been lurking here for 21 years+ and I don't even have a 20 year badge .. I've been short changed!!  This place is a scam!!!

 

;-)

 



 

Maybe you should cancel your subscription in protest - oh, hang on …. 😀




Maybe you should cancel your subscription in protest - oh, hang on …. 😀

 
 
 
 

Send money globally for less with Wise - one free transfer up to NZ$900 (affiliate link).
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79164 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3285016 22-Sep-2024 11:09
Mark:

I'm disappointed ... just realised I've been lurking here for 21 years+ and I don't even have a 20 year badge .. I've been short changed!!  This place is a scam!!!


;-)


 



Yeah, no 20 years badge. Sorry, we ever had one.

To be fair I was as surprised as you when Geekzone turned 20.

I never thought it would be something that last this long.

Things are in motion that will help it last a bit more, thanks to a few members of the community working to make it more resilient.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

Create new topic





