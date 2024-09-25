Mr Supreme Bean -
When I click on the white button to support a post it goes from 1 to -1 as the counter......
What kind of Orc magic is this? :-)
Mac running Safari.......
it's telling you if you click it again it will subtract 1 from the total, ie not support it any more
if more people support it, it will go up, and say, for example 3 people support this post, or You and 3 people support this post
Thanks for that. UI magic then not Orc magic...... :-)
common sense is not very common
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty Ape | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup
Also @ascroft this would be wizard magic, not orc. We don't do orcs here.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty Ape | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup
freitasm: Each click on the button is you voting +1 or -1.
You can't vote multiple times, so it flip flops.
Sorry, I was on my phone and I hate those little on-screen keyboards.
I meant +1 is a vote, it then flips to -1 in case you want to withdraw your vote. If you click it, it will flip to +1 again.
Because you can only vote once, it will flip between a +1 vote and a -1 withdrawal.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty Ape | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup