ascroft

384 posts

Ultimate Geek


#316209 25-Sep-2024 16:52
Mr Supreme Bean - 

 

When I click on the white button to support a post it goes from 1 to -1 as the counter...... 

 

What kind of Orc magic is this? :-)

 

Mac running Safari.......




Jase2985
13400 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3286313 25-Sep-2024 16:55
it's telling you if you click it again it will subtract 1 from the total, ie not support it any more

 

if more people support it, it will go up, and say, for example 3 people support this post, or You and 3 people support this post

 
 
 
 

ascroft

384 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3286317 25-Sep-2024 17:01
Thanks for that. UI magic then not Orc magic...... :-)




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78850 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3286321 25-Sep-2024 17:10
Each click on the button is you voting +1 or -1.

You can't vote multiple times, so it flip flops.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78850 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3286324 25-Sep-2024 17:27
Also @ascroft this would be wizard magic, not orc. We don't do orcs here.




networkn
Networkn
32064 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3286388 25-Sep-2024 19:21
freitasm:

 

Also @ascroft this would be wizard magic, not orc. We don't do orcs here.

 

 

Did the trolls get them? :)

 

 

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78850 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3286408 25-Sep-2024 20:32
freitasm: Each click on the button is you voting +1 or -1.

You can't vote multiple times, so it flip flops.

 

 

Sorry, I was on my phone and I hate those little on-screen keyboards.

 

I meant +1 is a vote, it then flips to -1 in case you want to withdraw your vote. If you click it, it will flip to +1 again.

 

Because you can only vote once, it will flip between a +1 vote and a -1 withdrawal.




