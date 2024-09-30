Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Posted photos now upside down
#316255 30-Sep-2024 09:50
When I look back at my posts that have photos in them, many of the images are now upside down. They were OK when originally posted.

 

Not necessarily a big deal now but I'm interested to know why that might be.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

  #3287953 30-Sep-2024 09:51
People will rotate images in software that doesn't respect the orientation exif data, and then when it is viewed in something that does, it gets rotated again.




  #3287955 30-Sep-2024 09:54
richms:

 

People will rotate images in software that doesn't respect the orientation exif data, and then when it is viewed in something that does, it gets rotated again.

 

 

Does that mean I might see a photo inverted now  - but some other people might not?

 

 




  #3287956 30-Sep-2024 10:01
No, it means the photo you uploaded is edited at the source (your phone, or other photo editor) and uploaded with incorrect orientation information.

 

Nothing to do with us. 




  #3287958 30-Sep-2024 10:02
freitasm:

 

No, it means the photo you uploaded is edited at the source (your phone, or other photo editor) and uploaded with incorrect orientation information.

 

Nothing to do with us. 

 

 

Thanks. What can I do to avoid this happening in the future?




  #3287962 30-Sep-2024 10:10
eracode:

 

Thanks. What can I do to avoid this happening in the future?

 

 

Not mess with pictures in obsolete software before uploading it.




  #3287971 30-Sep-2024 10:21
richms:

 

eracode:

 

Thanks. What can I do to avoid this happening in the future?

 

 

Not mess with pictures in obsolete software before uploading it.

 

 

No obsolete software.




  #3288041 30-Sep-2024 10:56
eracode:

 

No obsolete software.

 

 

Well something has rotated it before uploading it. Possibly something you use to downsize the images to something that the website will accept is doing it?




  #3288052 30-Sep-2024 11:18
richms:

 

eracode:

 

No obsolete software.

 

 

Well something has rotated it before uploading it. Possibly something you use to downsize the images to something that the website will accept is doing it?

 

 

Ok thanks - will be more particular about what I'm doing.




  #3288711 1-Oct-2024 17:35
I just had a look in my image gallery and I too have some photos now with an incorrect orientation.

 

They were correct when loaded / posted so something has changed.

 

In my case, they're all phone photos.




  #3288712 1-Oct-2024 17:51
elpenguino:

 

I just had a look in my image gallery and I too have some photos now with an incorrect orientation.

 

They were correct when loaded / posted so something has changed.

 

In my case, they're all phone photos.

 

 

Same here. Mine all iPhone or iPad and were OK when posted and for a long time afterwards.

 

Maybe updates to iOS/iPadOS have something to do with it. What type of phone did you use?




  #3288724 1-Oct-2024 18:32
Got a sample image so someone other than the uploaderr can check?

  #3288728 1-Oct-2024 18:48
Some older photos were affected so was probably a Nokia 7 (android) at that time (or 7.1, can't remember exactly)




  #3288731 1-Oct-2024 18:53
Here's a link to an original upload (as per the image gallery). (photo posted automatically).

 




  #3288732 1-Oct-2024 18:58
Bit hard to tell which way up it's supposed to be. I see the red object to the bottom right.

  #3288797 1-Oct-2024 20:50
When were the photos uploaded?




