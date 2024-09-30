When I look back at my posts that have photos in them, many of the images are now upside down. They were OK when originally posted.
Not necessarily a big deal now but I'm interested to know why that might be.
richms:
People will rotate images in software that doesn't respect the orientation exif data, and then when it is viewed in something that does, it gets rotated again.
Does that mean I might see a photo inverted now - but some other people might not?
No, it means the photo you uploaded is edited at the source (your phone, or other photo editor) and uploaded with incorrect orientation information.
Nothing to do with us.
freitasm:
Thanks. What can I do to avoid this happening in the future?
richms:
eracode:
Thanks. What can I do to avoid this happening in the future?
Not mess with pictures in obsolete software before uploading it.
No obsolete software.
richms:
eracode:
No obsolete software.
Well something has rotated it before uploading it. Possibly something you use to downsize the images to something that the website will accept is doing it?
Ok thanks - will be more particular about what I'm doing.
I just had a look in my image gallery and I too have some photos now with an incorrect orientation.
They were correct when loaded / posted so something has changed.
In my case, they're all phone photos.
elpenguino:
Same here. Mine all iPhone or iPad and were OK when posted and for a long time afterwards.
Maybe updates to iOS/iPadOS have something to do with it. What type of phone did you use?
Got a sample image so someone other than the uploaderr can check?
Some older photos were affected so was probably a Nokia 7 (android) at that time (or 7.1, can't remember exactly)
Here's a link to an original upload (as per the image gallery). (photo posted automatically).
Bit hard to tell which way up it's supposed to be. I see the red object to the bottom right.
