You sound like you have subscribed to a forum, not a topic.

The email should tell you the details, ie "Geekzone new discussion: Packet loss chch since the 24th of Oct"

and at the bottom of the email there is an unsubscribe link. or go to the forum, and click the "stop watch forum" button at the top right hand side

If its a topic, there is also an unsubscribe link in the email.