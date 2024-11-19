Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums
CeeGee

Master Geek

#317832 19-Nov-2024 20:37
Hi All

I've recently started getting emails notifying me of responses to forum posts I've never read or posted in. I can unsubscribe to each, but then a new topic starts.

Can anyone help me stop these emails?

Cheers

Charlie

Jase2985
Uber Geek

  #3310777 19-Nov-2024 20:41
You sound like you have subscribed to a forum, not a topic.

 

The email should tell you the details, ie "Geekzone new discussion: Packet loss chch since the 24th of Oct"

 

and at the bottom of the email there is an unsubscribe link. or go to the forum, and click the "stop watch forum" button at the top right hand side

 

If its a topic, there is also an unsubscribe link in the email.

 
 
 
 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Uber Geek

  #3310778 19-Nov-2024 20:52
As above. Got to a sub-forum and you will see two buttons:

 

 

Auto Watch: automatically subscribe to new topics.

 

Watch Forum: receive an email when a new topic is created.

 

Now go to the sub-forum you are receiving email click the appropriate Stop button, for example:

 




CeeGee

Master Geek

  #3311672 21-Nov-2024 23:02
Thanks guys

That seems to have done the trick. I’ll blame big fingers & small screens for pressing the wrong button, and old age & failing eyesight for the difficulty finding the right place to turn it off.

Cheers, Charlie

