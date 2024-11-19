Hi All
I've recently started getting emails notifying me of responses to forum posts I've never read or posted in. I can unsubscribe to each, but then a new topic starts.
Can anyone help me stop these emails?
Cheers
Charlie
You sound like you have subscribed to a forum, not a topic.
The email should tell you the details, ie "Geekzone new discussion: Packet loss chch since the 24th of Oct"
and at the bottom of the email there is an unsubscribe link. or go to the forum, and click the "stop watch forum" button at the top right hand side
If its a topic, there is also an unsubscribe link in the email.
As above. Got to a sub-forum and you will see two buttons:
Auto Watch: automatically subscribe to new topics.
Watch Forum: receive an email when a new topic is created.
Now go to the sub-forum you are receiving email click the appropriate Stop button, for example:
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup