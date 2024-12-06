I saw a post today in which a new user selling an item was unaware of (or didn't care about) the requirement to list a price and was unkeen to add it when asked! (Post since deleted.)

This is just the latest of what I think could be an increasing number of listings from very new members with few posts that fail the listing requirements, eg not listing a price; using the post to simply link to a TM auction...

To actively reduce this (as opposed to manage it after the fact), have mods thought about lifting the threshold for posting in this forum?

I'd support making the minimum number of posts a requirement for all (even if reduced a bit, say down to 50); the other options (eg verification) don't necessarily do anything to demonstrate awareness of the site's requirements/overall culture.

Another option could be to remind anyone creating a post in the forum of the rules, eg via a pop-up, but I imagine that'll be more complex/time-consuming to create.

Just an idea for consideration...