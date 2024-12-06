Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Posting in the offers and wanted forum - higher threshold?
jonathan18

7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#318014 6-Dec-2024 12:40
I saw a post today in which a new user selling an item was unaware of (or didn't care about) the requirement to list a price and was unkeen to add it when asked! (Post since deleted.)

 

This is just the latest of what I think could be an increasing number of listings from very new members with few posts that fail the listing requirements, eg not listing a price; using the post to simply link to a TM auction... 

 

To actively reduce this (as opposed to manage it after the fact), have mods thought about lifting the threshold for posting in this forum?

 

I'd support making the minimum number of posts a requirement for all (even if reduced a bit, say down to 50); the other options (eg verification) don't necessarily do anything to demonstrate awareness of the site's requirements/overall culture.

 

Another option could be to remind anyone creating a post in the forum of the rules, eg via a pop-up, but I imagine that'll be more complex/time-consuming to create.

 

Just an idea for consideration...

 

 

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8270 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3317565 6-Dec-2024 12:41
I already stated in response to your previous post regarding this, that mods will discuss this further. It is underway. The post has not (yet) been deleted.




Stu

Stu
Hammered
8270 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3317566 6-Dec-2024 12:43
Now it has been deleted




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79119 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3317568 6-Dec-2024 12:44
The user is not "new" - his account is almost five years old. The user was unaware of the rules and having more posts under the name won't change it really, if people don't pay attention to the sticky.

 

There's a threshold of 100 posts minimum to post in the Offers/Wanted, Bargains and Politics. This threshold is ignored if the user is Trusted or ID Verified.

 

The threshold exists for safety. It prevents spammers from joining Geekzone to list things when trying to avoid fees charged on other sites. It also serves as a deterrent for scammers, as ID Verification requires a government-issued document.

 

The listing in question was removed and I asked the user to list it again, but following the rules this time.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79119 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3317570 6-Dec-2024 12:47
I ask for the price to be listed, but I'm not too worried if it is not listed in the first post. 

 

I do not want people listing things like "I have a ... to go, see my Trade Me auction here" because this goes against the purpose of the sub-forum, which is to give other users a good bargain or access to something better than other sites.




jonathan18

7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3317572 6-Dec-2024 12:50
freitasm:

 

The user is not "new" - his account is almost five years old. The user was unaware of the rules and having more posts under the name won't change it really, if people don't pay attention to the sticky.

 

 

Yep, I do understand that - which is why I suggested this: "Another option could be to remind anyone creating a post in the forum of the rules, eg via a pop-up, but I imagine that'll be more complex/time-consuming to create."

 

Your site, your rules, your way of doing things... Totally get this, but I was simply offering a suggestion.

 

Will crawl back into my box from whence I came...

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8270 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3317585 6-Dec-2024 13:20
I've removed references to the above from that sale thread as they're not needed there.




