martyyn: I changed it to (WTB Kindle any gen) but it still wouldn't let me hit the Post button.



I've just tried again and it's worked, put it down to user error as I've no idea what I was doing wrong :)

I think I know what happened, because it's something that's got me in the past. When you click on Post, the button immediately gets disabled so that you don't accidentally post twice. Then you get the "not meaningful" error message. When you click Back, the Post button remains disabled.

I believe this is browser-dependent and that some will re-enable the button when you click Back.

Presumably when you re-tried it you'd opened the page "manually" again, so the button was once again enabled.