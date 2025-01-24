Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Geekzone
Mobile text now using rich editor
#318501 24-Jan-2025 14:34
As per the subject. The mobile view is now using the rich text editor, the same as the desktop version.




  #3335220 24-Jan-2025 15:12
Hopefully this is an improvement over the old one. I found the old one sometimes sized the input field too large -- making it impossible to edit my text since it would be off screen and not possible to tap into.

 
 
 
 

  #3335237 24-Jan-2025 15:57
👏🍻🥂

 

 

 

This post was done on said mobile editor 




