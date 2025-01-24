As per the subject. The mobile view is now using the rich text editor, the same as the desktop version.
Hopefully this is an improvement over the old one. I found the old one sometimes sized the input field too large -- making it impossible to edit my text since it would be off screen and not possible to tap into.
👏🍻🥂
This post was done on said mobile editor
