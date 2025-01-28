Does geekzone have an AI forum (I couldn't find one)? If there isn't one, should there be?
I've only seen a couple of threads related to this topic, so I'm not sure the volume supports a new sub-forum.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty Ape | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup
I was just looking for one as well. I wanted to ask a suggestion for a Free text to speech model?
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I have two shops online allshop.nz patchpinflag.nz
Email Me
gnfb:
I was just looking for one as well. I wanted to ask a suggestion for a Free text to speech model?
I have views about that. Post a new topic in one of the other categories first though.
sorry post the question in another category ? don't follow
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I have two shops online allshop.nz patchpinflag.nz
Email Me
Find a sub-forum to post: desktop computing, Gadgets or another one.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty Ape | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup
It would be good to find out what Geekzoners, given the skills and maturity of the community, actually think of AI.
Is it a threat to jobs, and skilled workers,which is what I mainly think.
But personally, as I am retired, I think of it mainly as a playground (i.e using Deepseek to generate OpenScad files from a text descrption of an object to 3D print).
I do worry that younger users will have research and logical thinking skills blunted, and become less able to reason what is true and what is not.
Certainly a lot of people who were hoping to cash in on AI developments have recently seen how fast things can change, as moniterising what others can give away for free will impact the future revenue on which current spend is justified.
What are your thoughts
Reanalyse:
It would be good to find out what Geekzoners, given the skills and maturity of the community, actually think of AI.
There are existing threads that discuss this. Please search, and add your views to the conversation!
One example from a quick search: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=86&topicid=316226
I thought long and hard. I've created an AI sub-forum now.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty Ape | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup
freitasm:
I thought long and hard. I've created an AI sub-forum now.
Thanks - given the speed at which AI is advancing, for better or for worse it deserves its own section, instead of being buried under other categories.
Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations
I was going to suggest calling it a machine learning forum, but I see ML in the title. Most of the questions I've seen so far appear to be related to ML and or LLMs.
Software Engineer
(the practice of real science, engineering and management)
Gender Neutral
(a person who believes in equality and who does not believe in/use stereotypes. Examples such as gender, binary, nonbinary, male/female etc.)
...they/their/them...