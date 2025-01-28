It would be good to find out what Geekzoners, given the skills and maturity of the community, actually think of AI.

Is it a threat to jobs, and skilled workers,which is what I mainly think.

But personally, as I am retired, I think of it mainly as a playground (i.e using Deepseek to generate OpenScad files from a text descrption of an object to 3D print).

I do worry that younger users will have research and logical thinking skills blunted, and become less able to reason what is true and what is not.

Certainly a lot of people who were hoping to cash in on AI developments have recently seen how fast things can change, as moniterising what others can give away for free will impact the future revenue on which current spend is justified.

What are your thoughts