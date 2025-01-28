Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
bluey

79 posts

Master Geek


#318546 28-Jan-2025 15:40
Does geekzone have an AI forum (I couldn't find one)?  If there isn't one, should there be?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78950 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3336635 28-Jan-2025 15:48
I've only seen a couple of threads related to this topic, so I'm not sure the volume supports a new sub-forum.




gnfb
2581 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3337398 30-Jan-2025 13:46
I was just looking for one as well. I wanted to ask a suggestion for a Free text to speech model?




gehenna
8429 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3337413 30-Jan-2025 14:25
gnfb:

 

I was just looking for one as well. I wanted to ask a suggestion for a Free text to speech model?

 

 

I have views about that.  Post a new topic in one of the other categories first though.



gnfb
2581 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3337414 30-Jan-2025 14:28
sorry post the question in another category ? don't follow




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78950 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3337423 30-Jan-2025 14:42
Find a sub-forum to post: desktop computing, Gadgets or another one.




Reanalyse
378 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3337439 30-Jan-2025 15:07
It would be good to find out what Geekzoners, given the skills and maturity of the community, actually think of AI.

 

Is it a threat to jobs, and skilled workers,which is what I mainly think.

 

But personally, as I am retired, I think of it mainly as a playground (i.e using Deepseek to generate OpenScad files from a text descrption of an object to 3D print).

 

I do worry that younger users will have research and logical thinking skills blunted, and become less able to reason what is true and what is not.

 

Certainly a lot of people who were hoping to cash in on AI developments have recently seen how fast things can change, as moniterising what others can give away for free will impact the future revenue on which current spend is justified.

 

What are your thoughts 

gehenna
8429 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3337441 30-Jan-2025 15:10
Reanalyse:

 

It would be good to find out what Geekzoners, given the skills and maturity of the community, actually think of AI.

 

 

There are existing threads that discuss this.  Please search, and add your views to the conversation!

 

One example from a quick search: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=86&topicid=316226 



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78950 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3340704 9-Feb-2025 09:18
I thought long and hard. I've created an AI sub-forum now.




Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
1334 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3340728 9-Feb-2025 10:30
freitasm:

 

I thought long and hard. I've created an AI sub-forum now.

 

 

Thanks - given the speed at which AI is advancing, for better or for worse it deserves its own section, instead of being buried under other categories.




TwoSeven
1596 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3340816 9-Feb-2025 18:53
I was going to suggest calling it a machine learning forum, but I see ML in the title.  Most of the questions I've seen so far appear to be related to ML and or LLMs.




