BlakJak: This hit me too. The network you're referring to is 'ZScaler' in my case which is a large web access service used by corporates.... and very much not 'botty'. If you have concerns about traffic you're seeing from ZScaler IP addresses, let me know and I can put you in touch with someone in their NZ office.

As explained in the PM, it seems the ZScaler ASN is being used by companies that deploy automated website scraping. This may include AI bots, because this is the blocking rule that affected you folks.

Just because ZScaler is used by "corporates" doesn't mean it can't be used by automated processes by some of their clients. Same with other cloud providers.

I have tweaked the rule to allow humans to pass.