Webp image attachment 500 internal server error
timmmay

#319107 23-Mar-2025 08:42
Just a note, I got a 500 internal server error when I tried to upload a webp image. Might be worth handling more gracefully, maybe, even if just blocking it.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3356426 23-Mar-2025 08:44
Yeah, webp uploads not welcome. Can handle more gracefully? Sure.




timmmay

  #3356427 23-Mar-2025 08:50
Sounds good. Curious why you don't like webp images? I don't mind either way, just curious.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3356431 23-Mar-2025 09:07
I don't mind then. The library we use allows jpg, png and gif only. I will see if there's an updated version before blocking.




Oblivian
  #3356432 23-Mar-2025 09:13
Intune and others also don't like them. Somewhat a browser encode.

 

Browser extension 'save as image' and the issue be gone.

 

Rt click and choose a format 

