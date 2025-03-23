Just a note, I got a 500 internal server error when I tried to upload a webp image. Might be worth handling more gracefully, maybe, even if just blocking it.
Yeah, webp uploads not welcome. Can handle more gracefully? Sure.
Sounds good. Curious why you don't like webp images? I don't mind either way, just curious.
I don't mind then. The library we use allows jpg, png and gif only. I will see if there's an updated version before blocking.
Intune and others also don't like them. Somewhat a browser encode.
Browser extension 'save as image' and the issue be gone.
Rt click and choose a format