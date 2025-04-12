Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Image upload broken?
timmmay

20342 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#319311 12-Apr-2025 20:20
When I go to the image upload / attachment page I just these four words on a white page... I think it's broken.

 

Uploading...
No files uploaded

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78881 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3363339 12-Apr-2025 20:23
Why would you go there?

 

Upload using the button here or drop a file or go to www.geekzone.co.nz/gallery.asp

 

 

 

 




timmmay

20342 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3363388 12-Apr-2025 20:37
I dunno... I just clicked the upload link at the bottom of a thread and that's where it took me. It's going where it should now.

 

Maybe there was a glitch in the matrix.

Behodar
10266 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3363389 12-Apr-2025 20:50
It sounds like you clicked on "Upload this file" without choosing a file.



timmmay

20342 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3363390 12-Apr-2025 20:57
Yeah sounds like a pebkac error, operating computer while tired. Maybe a better error message could be helpful for tired geeks?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78881 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3363392 12-Apr-2025 21:14
Testing from Hanging Ditch, Wellington 

 




MaxineN
Max
1709 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3363395 12-Apr-2025 21:24
What's the drink?




Bung
6309 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3363396 12-Apr-2025 21:31
Looks old fashioned 😋



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78881 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3363397 12-Apr-2025 21:33
Negroni.

 

Check my Instagram for food and Negroni. 




