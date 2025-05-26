Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2025 - Geekzone catch-up?
NickMack

#319730 26-May-2025 16:11
Anything in the pipeline for this year, feels like too long ago since Hamilton last year!

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3377033 26-May-2025 16:13
It looks like something might be happening in the next three months. More information coming soon.




Tinkerisk
  #3377070 26-May-2025 17:44
freitasm:

 

It looks like something might be happening in the next three months. More information coming soon.

 

 

Try Freitascoins and 3.000NZ$ ‘Meet the President’ invitations.😈😉🤣

 

 




NickMack

  #3377072 26-May-2025 17:58
freitasm:

 

It looks like something might be happening in the next three months. More information coming soon.

 

 

I'm in




