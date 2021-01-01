Thread created at @sansom 's request, any queries relating to this please post here.
Here is the FAQ: HFC TV Upgrade FAQ (vodafone.co.nz)
Hope Vodafone will come to the party with customers who have broadband+sky on T-Box
Broadband + Sky on VodafoneTV is almost double what some of these people are paying
Going by the FAQ it looks like the Sales Team are going to review accounts case by case so hopefully people will end up on better deals
I imagine the new contract that enables new feature sets - like using the app - also removed the flexibility around packages TelstraClear used to enjoy. So the price will be the price, be Skytv or skyviavoda.
nztim: Those TCL packages were very good not been in a HFC area since 2014 going to be a burn for people who will have bill increases of $60 ish
Interesting, as the page in the link says:
Don't worry, I'm sure the sales agent will offer free sky for 24 months and make no record of the call or insert that into the agreement in any way :D
Doesn't seem to be covered in the FAQ.. we have a T-Box running over UFB rather than HFC, wonder what (if any) difference that will make.
I suspect a percentage of customers will elect to switch to a combination of a new ISP and Sky. The T-Box was a good way to limit ISP mobility. Certainly the loss of her T-Box was the catalyst for my mother switching from HFC to fibre with a different ISP. Also the Sky customer service was a stark contrast to Vodafone, which set the relationship off to a good start.
There are going to be those people who can't be bothered with changing Telco, also I'd imagine the Sales team will have sharp pencils to help prevent churn
Remember this Vodafone with their woeful definition of "customer service" we're talking about. I wouldn't count your chickens just yet.
I personally would wait until they actually start contacting people to see what the offer is like.
But... RSP+Sky or RSP+Vodafone TV with Sky Channels is about $60 more per month than Vodafone Broadband with T-Box for Sky Channels
Sky needs to let people know what their broadband and Sky bundled prices will be. Looks like they’re going to be late and miss an opportunity.
Not being able to record much Freeview is a downgrade in my opinion, the other options of watching cannot fast forward adds, and no Dolby digital if have a home theatre system.
^^^^^^^^^^ This is the reason I have delayed my move from Bigpipe to Stuff Fibre - Sky are using to Vocus group as their provider and and my Works ASN is downstream Vocus which is the reason I was going to change to Stuff
As an huge NRL and Rugby fan I could never stream sports and be 2minutes behind live so sticking with Sky for now
