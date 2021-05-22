Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Actual Speed of Pay Monthly Endless Data for HTTP traffic at max 1.2Mbs

#285875 22-May-2021 16:20
I'm aware that Skinny's Pay Monthly rate limited speed for Endless Data when downloading files in a browser (tethered PC) reduces from a max data speed of 800Kbs +/- to 150Kbs +/- when the 'Endless data at 1.2Mbs' max kicks in. Streaming Netflix etc works OK. I suspect Skinny is prioritisng streaming, but what I would I would like to know is whether Vodafone similarily rates limits http traffic when using Endless Data on their Pay Monthly plans. Anybody have experience to share. TIA

  #2711374 22-May-2021 16:26
I haven’t done any actual tests - but anecdotally with both a Vodafone endless plan and a Spark endless plan, I find Vodafone provides a far more usable experience once you get throttled. Streaming is perfectly fine, and I find browsing the web and social media a much faster and generally more pleasant experience on Vodafone once throttled than on Spark once throttled. 

  #2711481 22-May-2021 18:00
Really depends on how the shaping is achieved and how your end device handles it.

 

 

 

Personally, i've put my partner a plan that ends up being slowed down and honestly for her usage, very little changed - she still complains just as much when something isn't instant!

 

If you start pegging your session, it's going to bog down pretty heavily.

 

 

 

while the headline rate is 1.2mbit, as you you have identified that can reduce a tad under some usecases.

 

Same thing happened back in the day of 64kbit throttling, where in some cases it would end up slower than a standard 56kbit connection.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

  #2814031 16-Nov-2021 20:47
Well, just for anyone in the same boat, an update. The experience has been a lot smoother with Vodafone. Just the actual use mind you, not their support services. The latter are truly diabolical and are in my experience the worst ever encountered in the 16 years of dealing with ISP/phone companies I've had. But I digress. The data service is a little faster than Skinny and a LOT more stable & consistent with no random disconnections. I'm still impressed you can stream tele with it given DL's go about 130 - 170 Kbs. I thought it could be just that the tower is across a bay from us; Spark's may be foiled by trees above us?? However, I once tried Skinny's out near a Uni campus (not so busy at the time) and the data rate was just terrible. The only REALLY good thing about the Skinny is that that's its Prepay. Why VF requires post pay is just another 'why VF, why' question....

 

 

Hope that helps.

