I haven’t done any actual tests - but anecdotally with both a Vodafone endless plan and a Spark endless plan, I find Vodafone provides a far more usable experience once you get throttled. Streaming is perfectly fine, and I find browsing the web and social media a much faster and generally more pleasant experience on Vodafone once throttled than on Spark once throttled.
Really depends on how the shaping is achieved and how your end device handles it.
Personally, i've put my partner a plan that ends up being slowed down and honestly for her usage, very little changed - she still complains just as much when something isn't instant!
If you start pegging your session, it's going to bog down pretty heavily.
while the headline rate is 1.2mbit, as you you have identified that can reduce a tad under some usecases.
Same thing happened back in the day of 64kbit throttling, where in some cases it would end up slower than a standard 56kbit connection.
