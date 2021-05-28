Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone HFC Max Ultra Hub WiFi dropping out
WyleECoyoteNZ

#285973 28-May-2021 11:10
Hi all,
Apologies if this has been asked before and answered.

I've recently been upgraded from the legacy TBox to the new Vodafone TV, and as part of that the old Huawei HG659 has been replaced with the newer Vodafone Ultra Hub.

If I thought that the HG659 was troublesome, to date the Ultra Hub has been worse.

The router has Ethernet connections to the Vodafone TV, the TV itself, and my desktop PC.

But it's the 5Ghz WiFi I'm having problems with.

Last night, I disconnected All WiFi devices from the standard out of the box SSIDs, created a unique name for the 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz WiFi SSIDs, both with there own passwords, and reconnected all WIFi devices. I should point out, that prior to connecting the WiFi devices, the channel was set to Auto.

When I got up this morning, the devices that had last night connected to the 5Ghz WIFi had dropped the connection, however those on the 2.4Ghz connection were still connected.

Those devices that are on the 5Ghz connection are 2 laptops, both Windows 10, and both were off, the Xbox One, off but using quick start, and my phone (Oppo A91) which was on.

As of yet I haven't updated the Firmware of the router, that is straight out of the box as provided.

Does anyone know what could be causing just the 5Ghz connection to drop out?

Any help would be much appreciated.

MichaelC
  #2714527 28-May-2021 13:41
Hi there,

 

I'd recommend trying to upgrade the firmware by following the steps outlined here: http://help.vodafone.co.nz/app/answers/detail/a_id/24400/~/upgrade-modem-firmware

 

 

 

If this doesn't resolve the issue, send us an email via onlinecare@vodafone.com with your customer number and a link to this thread and we will assist with looking at alternatives such as SuperWiFi.

 

 

 

Thanks,
Michael




timmmay
  #2714591 28-May-2021 14:10
Try manually setting the 5GHz channel to less than 52. This is Fritzbox docs but maybe something similar is happening.

 

 

When a channel between 52 – 140 is used in the 5-GHz range, the FRITZ!Box checks at regular intervals whether the radio channel used is also used by a higher priority radar source (for instance, weather radar). If higher priority radar is detected, the FRITZ!Box switches channels automatically. In this case wireless devices may lose their connection to the FRITZ!Box.

 

