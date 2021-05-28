WyleECoyoteNZ

Hi all,

Apologies if this has been asked before and answered.



I've recently been upgraded from the legacy TBox to the new Vodafone TV, and as part of that the old Huawei HG659 has been replaced with the newer Vodafone Ultra Hub.



If I thought that the HG659 was troublesome, to date the Ultra Hub has been worse.



The router has Ethernet connections to the Vodafone TV, the TV itself, and my desktop PC.



But it's the 5Ghz WiFi I'm having problems with.



Last night, I disconnected All WiFi devices from the standard out of the box SSIDs, created a unique name for the 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz WiFi SSIDs, both with there own passwords, and reconnected all WIFi devices. I should point out, that prior to connecting the WiFi devices, the channel was set to Auto.



When I got up this morning, the devices that had last night connected to the 5Ghz WIFi had dropped the connection, however those on the 2.4Ghz connection were still connected.



Those devices that are on the 5Ghz connection are 2 laptops, both Windows 10, and both were off, the Xbox One, off but using quick start, and my phone (Oppo A91) which was on.



As of yet I haven't updated the Firmware of the router, that is straight out of the box as provided.



Does anyone know what could be causing just the 5Ghz connection to drop out?



Any help would be much appreciated.

