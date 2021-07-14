We had a call today from Vodafone to tell us that they are going to move our landline phone to VoIP on a new modem that they are providing. (I guess this is the NEAX migration. ) The problem is that our internet is slow and has very high packet loss (ISAM with restricted backhaul, 10Mb/s backhaul shared by 400 people at peak times). We've got no mobile coverage so a landline is important to us.
I’ve asked whether we could be migrated to Baseband IP instead, but was told no. Does this mean that we will have to move to another provider? (Is Spark required to provide Baseband IP?)