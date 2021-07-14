@tim0001 Did you get the feeling that you were being contacted generically or specifically? We got an email indicating we were going to lose our voice service in the spring of this year which triggered quite a bit of panic at our end about losing our analog lines since we are in a similar situation with a marginal ADSL connection (7mbps/1mpbs) and 3 PSTN lines that we rely on due to poor/non-existent mobile coverage at our location.

We looked into switching the ADSL to NOW with BBIP, but the hitch for us is that we rely on our SureSignal connected to our ADSL to keep our Vodafone mobiles working. So we decided to wait (a.k.a. praying) that Vodafone finally delivers Voice over WiFi so that we could retire the SureSignal and still be able to receive calls on our mobiles and then make the switch to BBIP and NOW.

However, concurrent to this my Vodafone account manager did some further digging and advised that our initial notification was part of a 'general notification' and advised that Chorus had relaxed the dates on terminating the analog services and we would continue to receive both our copper phone lines and ADSL for an unspecified amount of time.

Naturally, I have almost no confidence in what is being communicated to us. We have received more inaccurate and untrue information from Chorus and Vodafone over the last three years than true and accurate information (e.g. being given a letter drop being told the fibre they just laid across our driveway would give us access to fibre and then being told, "Ooops! Sorry we shouldn't have sent that letter! That's only backhaul, but you can tap into it for the princely sum of $103,000).

This leads me to only guess that there is some significant internal 'thrashing about' within Chorus/Vodafone and other providers as to what they are going to do about rural and underserved customers that no one wants to spend money on proper infrastructure upgrades and network expansion.

Long story short - my opinion is that the information you are receiving in your situation could be questionable or highly changeable. At the moment, I'm just waiting until I basically get cut-off and then I'll probably be directly in contact with my lawyers and the commerce commission. Fun and games!