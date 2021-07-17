Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone outage Wellington
Eva888

1142 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#288704 17-Jul-2021 18:42
Send private message

We have no internet since a power cut at 3pm. Phoned VF and they said an outage but no broadband outage showing on their website. Anyone else in Wellington South having problems?

Jase2985
11587 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2745905 17-Jul-2021 18:51
Send private message

most ISP's are loathe to post small outages on their webpage.

 

Is it Cable or something provided by Chorus (fibre/xDSL)? could check chorus' website if thats the case

nztim
2302 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2745921 17-Jul-2021 19:39
Send private message

She is on HFC, I have visited her place




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Eva888

1142 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2745956 17-Jul-2021 20:04
Send private message

Neighbours as well now, also friends in Seaton Heights
were told the same so must be big. 



Eva888

1142 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2745957 17-Jul-2021 20:05
Send private message

Argh typing on phone. 

nztim
2302 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2745965 17-Jul-2021 20:23
Send private message

Eva888:

 

Argh typing on phone. 

 

 

And now you landline goes over the internet that means not Home Phone either ?




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Eva888

1142 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2746075 18-Jul-2021 07:56
Send private message

Morning still no internet. Turned everything off and on. No landline Tim as now connected to internet. Limited data on prepay mobiles to hotspot.

 

Thank goodness I installed new satellite dish so we have some TV in bedroom. Wish VF would give an indication of when this will be fixed.

Eva888

1142 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2746137 18-Jul-2021 08:46
Send private message

Internet back on. Hurrah! What a stupid subject title, didn’t see the word *told* until after posting. So hard to type on a phone.

It certainly hit home how vulnerable we are in a power outage. No landline and mobiles were not well charged and connected to Skinny as prepaid with only 200 Mb data which we never use normally. Couldn’t find the power bank of course. Definitely need to audit contingency plans.





OldGeek
642 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2746144 18-Jul-2021 09:00
Send private message

Constant Vigil – Stay Connected - nz-based, purpose designed for ONT/router power backups but also supplied me with a device to cover my DECT phone ( 6 volts).




-- 

OldGeek.

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15526 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2746151 18-Jul-2021 09:22
Send private message

OldGeek:

 

Constant Vigil – Stay Connected - nz-based, purpose designed for ONT/router power backups but also supplied me with a device to cover my DECT phone ( 6 volts).

 

 

My Internet comes via wireless WISP. Transceiver requires 24 volts. Constant Vigil customised my unit for me at little cost. I am a fan and have used them for years. A great low-power solution.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Eva888

1142 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2746171 18-Jul-2021 10:18
Send private message

Looks good. They suggest a 12v battery, is this same as a car battery?


Rikkitic
Awrrr
15526 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2746181 18-Jul-2021 10:47
Send private message

Eva888: Looks good. They suggest a 12v battery, is this same as a car battery?

 

Their battery is quite small. A regular car battery will last much longer. That is what I use. The bigger the battery, the higher the capacity, but you don't have to be too crazy about it. You can also use solar if you like. It is a great system. I use it to power the WISP router/transceiver and the ATA phone. I have an old analogue phone I keep especially for this because the modern phones require external power. Of  course that is not an issue if you have a cell phone. I  don't know how long it lasts on a full charge, probably a day. Bear in mind that you also need some way to communicate with the router. I keep a laptop charged for that purpose.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

cyril7
8747 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2746183 18-Jul-2021 10:52
Send private message

Hi the batteries are small gel cells about the size and weight of a 1kg of cheddar, same as used in security systems.

Cyril

mdf

mdf
3071 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2746203 18-Jul-2021 12:16
Send private message

We were affected by the Wellington South power cut too. In the interests of preventing another Lord of the Flies scenario the next time this happens, I'm shopping for a UPS too.

 

Constant Vigil product looks great. If I understand this right, it is 240V --> 12V battery --> 12V router + ONT? 

 

However our wifi is from cabled WAPs run off a POE switch. Is there an equivalent product for POE (which is 48V I think) that isn't cost-prohibitive? As I understand it, cheap (sub-$1000) UPS are more designed for a few minutes of runtime to have a managed/orderly shutdown rather than actually running something off batteries for a decent chunk of time? 

cyril7
8747 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2746212 18-Jul-2021 13:13
Send private message

Hi, a 600VA-1000VA UPS will keep an ONT, router 16 port switch and several WAPs (including via POE sw) going for a good 2-3 hours if not more, I have a 750VA unit that keeps exactly that (albiet 3 WAPs via injectors) and a small HP micro server running with out issue during a recent 3hr outage, as I recall the front panel dispaly of the UPS indicated around 75% capacity remaining at the 2hr mark.

 

At work recently I have had not so good luck with APC, but Eatons seem fine and in a new building with full access control the security company installed Powershield and their tech said they had been great over a large number of sites.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/UPSPWR2555988/Eaton-5E-Tower-UPS-1100VA--660W-3-ANZ-Outlets-Line

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/UPSDNX1201/PowerShield-PSD1200-Defender-1200VA-720W-Line-Inte

 

Cyril

snnet
1339 posts

Uber Geek


  #2746236 18-Jul-2021 13:34
Send private message

The only problem with some of these outages, depending on the technology of course, is that any remote equipment may have also lost power. When I was on copper, the cabinet at the end of the street either had no batteries or depleted batteries and died with power cuts so no effort of having a backup supply at my end helped at all

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





