most ISP's are loathe to post small outages on their webpage.
Is it Cable or something provided by Chorus (fibre/xDSL)? could check chorus' website if thats the case
She is on HFC, I have visited her place
Neighbours as well now, also friends in Seaton Heights
were told the same so must be big.
Eva888:
Argh typing on phone.
And now you landline goes over the internet that means not Home Phone either ?
Morning still no internet. Turned everything off and on. No landline Tim as now connected to internet. Limited data on prepay mobiles to hotspot.
Thank goodness I installed new satellite dish so we have some TV in bedroom. Wish VF would give an indication of when this will be fixed.
Constant Vigil – Stay Connected - nz-based, purpose designed for ONT/router power backups but also supplied me with a device to cover my DECT phone ( 6 volts).
OldGeek.
OldGeek:
My Internet comes via wireless WISP. Transceiver requires 24 volts. Constant Vigil customised my unit for me at little cost. I am a fan and have used them for years. A great low-power solution.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
Eva888: Looks good. They suggest a 12v battery, is this same as a car battery?
Their battery is quite small. A regular car battery will last much longer. That is what I use. The bigger the battery, the higher the capacity, but you don't have to be too crazy about it. You can also use solar if you like. It is a great system. I use it to power the WISP router/transceiver and the ATA phone. I have an old analogue phone I keep especially for this because the modern phones require external power. Of course that is not an issue if you have a cell phone. I don't know how long it lasts on a full charge, probably a day. Bear in mind that you also need some way to communicate with the router. I keep a laptop charged for that purpose.
We were affected by the Wellington South power cut too. In the interests of preventing another Lord of the Flies scenario the next time this happens, I'm shopping for a UPS too.
Constant Vigil product looks great. If I understand this right, it is 240V --> 12V battery --> 12V router + ONT?
However our wifi is from cabled WAPs run off a POE switch. Is there an equivalent product for POE (which is 48V I think) that isn't cost-prohibitive? As I understand it, cheap (sub-$1000) UPS are more designed for a few minutes of runtime to have a managed/orderly shutdown rather than actually running something off batteries for a decent chunk of time?
Hi, a 600VA-1000VA UPS will keep an ONT, router 16 port switch and several WAPs (including via POE sw) going for a good 2-3 hours if not more, I have a 750VA unit that keeps exactly that (albiet 3 WAPs via injectors) and a small HP micro server running with out issue during a recent 3hr outage, as I recall the front panel dispaly of the UPS indicated around 75% capacity remaining at the 2hr mark.
At work recently I have had not so good luck with APC, but Eatons seem fine and in a new building with full access control the security company installed Powershield and their tech said they had been great over a large number of sites.
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/UPSPWR2555988/Eaton-5E-Tower-UPS-1100VA--660W-3-ANZ-Outlets-Line
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/UPSDNX1201/PowerShield-PSD1200-Defender-1200VA-720W-Line-Inte
Cyril
The only problem with some of these outages, depending on the technology of course, is that any remote equipment may have also lost power. When I was on copper, the cabinet at the end of the street either had no batteries or depleted batteries and died with power cuts so no effort of having a backup supply at my end helped at all