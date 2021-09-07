GavinMelville

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Having left a small company after 27 years, I find their main phone number is redirected to my cell. The company is all but closed, but does get phone calls, mostly of the marketing genre. The redirection may well have been in place since the days of Telstra Clear, or even just Clear.

Even worse, likely I set this up, but I have no idea with who.

I had set up some redirects from other numbers with Alchemy networks, but they have removed these, and claim to have turned off the LL to Cell redirection. I also had an Australian 1-800 number redirected to the LL number by Zintel, now removed.

Alchemy did have this redirection, but have not seem any calls in years.

Is there any way I can find out who “owns” the redirection, it’s not Vodafone, Zintel, alchemy, or any of the other names these companies have had in the past. As far as I can tell the LL number is not being paid for, and the company is not being billed for this number.

The number starts (03)962xxxx.

Any bright ideas?

03962 is allocated to Vodafone, for what it's worth.

I suspect this could be a Local Number on Mobile (LNOM) - is your mobile on a Business plan?




I work in the Corporate/Government space for Vodafone NZ, but I know at least a little bit about a lot of things we do. I volunteer my time on here, and all opinions expressed are my own and do not necessarily reflect those of my employer.

