cokemaster: ... Don't say Vodafone didn't warn you - they've sent out yet another SureSignal shutdown warning this morning...

I'm guessing they are sending these warnings to people who have purchased a sure signal directly through Vodafone which leaves quite a gap of people who are hosting and using sure signals who may not have heard about the shut down.

For example, I provided a sure signal to a relative, I receive their broadband bill and I'm pretty sure as the person effectively hosting the sure signal that I've received no warning about the sure signal service stopping. My on account Vodafone mobile (on a different Vodafone account) has connected to that sure signal many times and for extended periods, and I'm pretty sure as an on account mobile user who has used a sure signal I haven't received any warning about the sure signal service stopping.

I'm guessing anyone who has bought one on trade me, changed their broadband provider, or even been migrated from the vodafone account that it was purchased from to another vodafone account (eg getting fibre) will similarly not have had any communication about the shut down.

I think it would be a good idea to *at least* send a text message to people who have used sure signals for more than an hour in the last few months to say it's going.