Hi folks,
Don't say Vodafone didn't warn you - they've sent out yet another SureSignal shutdown warning this morning:
Sounds like there is going to be a transition period of some months where some users won't have access to any service.
Wish they would update their compatible devices page.
Upgraded the MIL's Galaxy A10 (pretty sure its an A10), which I saw had an update waiting, upon getting past the lock screen and into the wireless settings area, WiFi calling appeared, but then a few seconds later, it vanished before I could toggle it.
Sigh. We had to turn this off on work phones. People would start calls then drive away (2deg users). Call would drop when got out of range. I've been told the Voda offering may not have this issue.
Thank goodness for wifi calling, we recently moved to a rural property with no service and the previous owners left the sure signal behind. Been working great so far (considering 3G) and then I read about this. Wifi calling was being introduced as a sort of replacement but there was no mention if it would be running by the time SS got turned off. With iOS 15 bought wifi calling and now the calls sound clearer and less muffled as off the SS and even Invercargill VoLTE surprisingly!
Hi Quinny,
Just to confirm, on the VF network, if you move from WIFI Calling to 4g VoLTE, the call will automatically hand over and not drop. However, if you move from WIFI Calling to 3g/2g, the call will drop.
Hope this helps :)
I'm guessing they are sending these warnings to people who have purchased a sure signal directly through Vodafone which leaves quite a gap of people who are hosting and using sure signals who may not have heard about the shut down.
For example, I provided a sure signal to a relative, I receive their broadband bill and I'm pretty sure as the person effectively hosting the sure signal that I've received no warning about the sure signal service stopping. My on account Vodafone mobile (on a different Vodafone account) has connected to that sure signal many times and for extended periods, and I'm pretty sure as an on account mobile user who has used a sure signal I haven't received any warning about the sure signal service stopping.
I'm guessing anyone who has bought one on trade me, changed their broadband provider, or even been migrated from the vodafone account that it was purchased from to another vodafone account (eg getting fibre) will similarly not have had any communication about the shut down.
I think it would be a good idea to *at least* send a text message to people who have used sure signals for more than an hour in the last few months to say it's going.
That's a really good idea. Surely not too hard?
Looks like they are sending txt's out.
My Daughter and others in the house have all had txt messages about it going, not that it helps as it looks like our phone wont work with VF wifi calling (Poco X3, Samsung A8, Nokia 8)
They must be sending texts to phones that have connected via a SureSignal recently.
I got a call from an elderly friend who got the text and rang me wanting to know if it was a scam, and I know she doesn't have a SS. Probably a neighbour does though.
This is great very proactive
I hope I'm allowed to go to a VF shop and buy a phone before Dec 10.
I prefer goldilocks phones, not too big, not too small, not too heavy, not too light etc.
You can't tell that when buying online.
Still people trying to sell them on Trademe