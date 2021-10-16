Was looking at a new Nokia 6310 article, they have been just released today in the UK but its GSM only.
vodafone NZ have the only GSM network left here in kiwi land but for how long?
2G Voice / SMS / GPRS I am sure is still taking traffic
@JasonParis can you confirm if the 2G / GSM network is still taking Voice / SMS traffic?
Linux:halper86: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=193593&singlepage=yes
@halper86 Did you even read what you linked to?
" Downey said Vodafone would keep its 2G running network until 2025 "
I am 99.999% sure 2G is still taking Voice / SMS / GPRS
Anyone on VodafoneNZ can lock the handset to 2G only and test? @coffeebaron
Linux:
@JasonParis can you confirm if the 2G / GSM network is still taking Voice / SMS traffic?
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.
andrewcnz:
Was looking at a new Nokia 6310 article, they have been just released today in the UK but its GSM only.
vodafone NZ have the only GSM network left here in kiwi land but for how long?
@andrewcnz please provide link off to this article? Rocks for brains if anyone purchased a 2G / GSM only handset in 2021
andrewcnz:
Was looking at a new Nokia 6310 article, they have been just released today in the UK but its GSM only.
vodafone NZ have the only GSM network left here in kiwi land but for how long?
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.
MaxineN:Linux:
@JasonParis can you confirm if the 2G / GSM network is still taking Voice / SMS traffic?
Threw my Xiaomi Poco F3 into GSM only.
2G calls still work.
Thanks @MaxineM I thought that was the case
Linux:
I am 99.999% sure 2G is still taking Voice / SMS / GPRS
Anyone on VodafoneNZ can lock the handset to 2G only and test? @coffeebaron
Rural IT and Broadband support.
Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour
Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
MaxineN:andrewcnz:
Was looking at a new Nokia 6310 article, they have been just released today in the UK but its GSM only.
vodafone NZ have the only GSM network left here in kiwi land but for how long?
Answer to this will be a very long time. Mobile EFTPOS and smart meters use this and sometimes UTMS/3G.
Unfortunately it's got a lot of life left in it.
halper86: Vodafone’s GSM (2G) network is data only, no voice or SMS. Only useful for smart meters and m2m connections.
But in this case, I wonder if you are getting confused with the GSM vs CDMA standards.
I can make calls on the second sim of my old dual sim phone fine on vodafone. They often dont connect or take ages to connect, but it works.