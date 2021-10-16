Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
When does vodafone NZ plan to turn off its GSM network?
andrewcnz

953 posts

Ultimate Geek


#290029 16-Oct-2021 07:53
Was looking at a new Nokia 6310 article, they have been just released today in the UK but its GSM only.

 

vodafone NZ have the only GSM network left here in kiwi land but for how long?

halper86
484 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2796097 16-Oct-2021 07:59
Vodafone’s GSM (2G) network is data only, no voice or SMS. Only useful for smart meters and m2m connections.

But in this case, I wonder if you are getting confused with the GSM vs CDMA standards.

Linux
9034 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2796101 16-Oct-2021 08:04
halper86: Vodafone’s GSM (2G) network is data only, no voice or SMS. Only useful for smart meters and m2m connections.

 

@Halper86 Since when? You talking kaka

halper86
484 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2796103 16-Oct-2021 08:04
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=193593&singlepage=yes



Linux
9034 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2796106 16-Oct-2021 08:09
2G Voice / SMS / GPRS I am sure is still taking traffic

Linux
9034 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2796109 16-Oct-2021 08:10
@JasonParis can you confirm if the 2G / GSM network is still taking Voice / SMS traffic?

halper86
484 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2796110 16-Oct-2021 08:10
Linux:

halper86: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=193593&singlepage=yes


@halper86 Did you even read what you linked to?


" Downey said Vodafone would keep its 2G running network until 2025 "


”It would "retire 2G handsets and turn off voice services" prior to that.”
Next paragraph of the same article

Linux
9034 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2796113 16-Oct-2021 08:12
I am 99.999% sure 2G is still taking Voice / SMS / GPRS

 

Anyone on VodafoneNZ can lock the handset to 2G only and test? @coffeebaron



MaxineN
1040 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2796115 16-Oct-2021 08:14
Linux:

@JasonParis can you confirm if the 2G / GSM network is still taking Voice / SMS traffic?



Threw my Xiaomi Poco F3 into GSM only.
2G calls still work.




Linux
9034 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2796116 16-Oct-2021 08:15
andrewcnz:

 

Was looking at a new Nokia 6310 article, they have been just released today in the UK but its GSM only.

 

vodafone NZ have the only GSM network left here in kiwi land but for how long?

 

 

@andrewcnz please provide link off to this article? Rocks for brains if anyone purchased a 2G / GSM only handset in 2021

MaxineN
1040 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2796117 16-Oct-2021 08:16
andrewcnz:

Was looking at a new Nokia 6310 article, they have been just released today in the UK but its GSM only.


vodafone NZ have the only GSM network left here in kiwi land but for how long?



Answer to this will be a very long time. Mobile EFTPOS and smart meters use this and sometimes UTMS/3G.

Unfortunately it's got a lot of life left in it.




Linux
9034 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2796118 16-Oct-2021 08:16
MaxineN:
Linux:

 

@JasonParis can you confirm if the 2G / GSM network is still taking Voice / SMS traffic?

 



Threw my Xiaomi Poco F3 into GSM only.
2G calls still work.

 

Thanks @MaxineM I thought that was the case

coffeebaron
5929 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2796170 16-Oct-2021 10:40
Linux:

I am 99.999% sure 2G is still taking Voice / SMS / GPRS


Anyone on VodafoneNZ can lock the handset to 2G only and test? @coffeebaron


Yep same, tested retro 2G calling just now. Still works.




nztim
2296 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2796172 16-Oct-2021 10:57
My guess is not for a long long time, there are thousands and thousands of data loggers out there on the vodafone GSM network




andrewcnz

953 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2796185 16-Oct-2021 11:34
MaxineN:
andrewcnz:

Was looking at a new Nokia 6310 article, they have been just released today in the UK but its GSM only.


vodafone NZ have the only GSM network left here in kiwi land but for how long?



Answer to this will be a very long time. Mobile EFTPOS and smart meters use this and sometimes UTMS/3G.

Unfortunately it's got a lot of life left in it.


https://www.nokia.com/phones/en_gb/nokia-6310/specs

https://www.itv.com/news/2021-10-14/nokia-brings-back-brick-6310-phone-featuring-snake-and-22-day-battery-life

richms
25211 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2796216 16-Oct-2021 14:44
halper86: Vodafone’s GSM (2G) network is data only, no voice or SMS. Only useful for smart meters and m2m connections.

But in this case, I wonder if you are getting confused with the GSM vs CDMA standards.

 

I can make calls on the second sim of my old dual sim phone fine on vodafone. They often dont connect or take ages to connect, but it works.




Richard rich.ms

