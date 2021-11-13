Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
The New Vodafone Mobile Small Plan? Oh dear for $45!??!!
jackyleunght2002

308 posts

Ultimate Geek


#290460 13-Nov-2021 09:10
Hello Vodafone

 

Just saw the new prices on the mobile plan, the small plan gone up in price? i would that the data should be increase from 4Gb to 5Gb at the same price?

 

oh dear, a little bit disappointed on this one....

 

 

 

Jacky

Linux
9113 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2812120 13-Nov-2021 09:15
@jackyleunght2002 Please provide a link to the plan and it is called ' inflation ' and why should they increase the data?

jackyleunght2002

308 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2812175 13-Nov-2021 09:42
Hello

https://www.vodafone.co.nz/pay-monthly/

The website update yesterday

Oh dear and sad if it is an inflation.

Jacky


Delorean
390 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2812185 13-Nov-2021 10:12
Yes, the plan has gone up form $40 to $45, however they have increased the endless data form 4GB to 5GB. 

 

What is your disappointment, They have provided 1Gb more for $5?

 

I guess they have priced it $5 more to differentiate it from Spark and 2D $40 plans which are not endless



MaxineN
1053 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2812188 13-Nov-2021 10:25
There is also currently a promo for 3 months of double data so you're actually getting 10gb for 45. That's pretty good for a little while.




Linux
9113 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2812209 13-Nov-2021 10:47
2degrees does a $40 pay monthly Carryover plan as well

Quinny
758 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2813789 16-Nov-2021 11:06
So glad I stayed on my RedShare. . still a way better deal than these. Not everyone wants Endless data.

Yabanize
2337 posts

Uber Geek


  #2813805 16-Nov-2021 11:44
4.5GB max speed (and unlimited endless) for $36 on Skinny



DjShadow
3853 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2813811 16-Nov-2021 11:56
Yabanize:

 

4.5GB max speed (and unlimited endless) for $36 on Skinny

 

 

That is for 28 days, the VF plan is for a full month.

rugrat
2744 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2813830 16-Nov-2021 12:31
DjShadow:

 

Yabanize:

 

4.5GB max speed (and unlimited endless) for $36 on Skinny

 

 

That is for 28 days, the VF plan is for a full month.

 

 

 13x$36= $468 a year for Skinny, 12x$45=$540 Vodafone per year

 

 13x4.5GB=58.5GB max speed Skinny, 12x5GB=60GB Vodafone.

 

So paying $72 more a year Vodafone  for an extra 1.5GB lol.

 

I never get the big it’s only 28 days thing, it means 1 extra payment a year, and also data top up, so to compare with other providers just take that into consideration.

cokemaster
Exited
4507 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2813831 16-Nov-2021 12:37
28 day duration plans were deliberately brought in to do just that. Previous prepaid arrangements used to go on calendar months.




Linux
9113 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#2813838 16-Nov-2021 12:48
cokemaster: 28 day duration plans were deliberately brought in to do just that. Previous prepaid arrangements used to go on calendar months.

 

@cokemaster 110% correct 28 day plans are a rip!

rugrat
2744 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2813839 16-Nov-2021 12:53
Linux:

 

cokemaster: 28 day duration plans were deliberately brought in to do just that. Previous prepaid arrangements used to go on calendar months.

 

@cokemaster 110% correct 28 day plans are a rip!

 

 

Agree they were brought in for an extra payment cycle and also give extra data etc top up cycle, disagree they are a rip when when monthly plans are a higher charge when worked out over a year for comparable benefits (data, minutes over the year).

 

 

cokemaster
Exited
4507 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2813846 16-Nov-2021 13:07
There are loads of little tricks that Telcos have introduced over the years in order to part with your sweet, sweet money.

In the case of the small plan price increases, it’s a common tactic to try and funnel customers to the next plan up (prompting the “next plan is only $xyz more and I get all this extra value” mental gymnastics).

To dispel all doubt - Spark does this, Voda does this and 2 degrees does this… all to get that ARPU higher.




