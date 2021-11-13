Hello Vodafone
Just saw the new prices on the mobile plan, the small plan gone up in price? i would that the data should be increase from 4Gb to 5Gb at the same price?
oh dear, a little bit disappointed on this one....
Jacky
@jackyleunght2002 Please provide a link to the plan and it is called ' inflation ' and why should they increase the data?
Yes, the plan has gone up form $40 to $45, however they have increased the endless data form 4GB to 5GB.
What is your disappointment, They have provided 1Gb more for $5?
I guess they have priced it $5 more to differentiate it from Spark and 2D $40 plans which are not endless
2degrees does a $40 pay monthly Carryover plan as well
So glad I stayed on my RedShare. . still a way better deal than these. Not everyone wants Endless data.
4.5GB max speed (and unlimited endless) for $36 on Skinny
That is for 28 days, the VF plan is for a full month.
DjShadow:
That is for 28 days, the VF plan is for a full month.
13x$36= $468 a year for Skinny, 12x$45=$540 Vodafone per year
13x4.5GB=58.5GB max speed Skinny, 12x5GB=60GB Vodafone.
So paying $72 more a year Vodafone for an extra 1.5GB lol.
I never get the big it’s only 28 days thing, it means 1 extra payment a year, and also data top up, so to compare with other providers just take that into consideration.
cokemaster: 28 day duration plans were deliberately brought in to do just that. Previous prepaid arrangements used to go on calendar months.
@cokemaster 110% correct 28 day plans are a rip!
@cokemaster 110% correct 28 day plans are a rip!
Agree they were brought in for an extra payment cycle and also give extra data etc top up cycle, disagree they are a rip when when monthly plans are a higher charge when worked out over a year for comparable benefits (data, minutes over the year).
