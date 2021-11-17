So I'm on 2degrees right now and find their coverage patchy and i keep getting shunted back onto 3G, which is annoying and the mobile data speeds are quite slow, even when im on 4G they're not particularly fast.

I'm considering going on the 'you plus the crew' plan and bringing mine and my husbands mobile numbers over, however i had a very strange conversation with one of the vodafone chat people just now.

I asked if I could pop to countdown and buy the sim cards and if they could use those to provision for the share plans and port our numbers onto and got this response:

are Vodafone saying that their customer service ends when I buy a sim card from a shop? that seems a bit ridiculous? Is this person just confused?

it can't be that tricky for me to give them the brand new Vodafone sim card numbers and to port our existing numbers onto them. then our mobile numbers are with vodafone and therefore anyone who works at vodafone can see my account, That's how it worked at the mobile provider I worked for in the UK.

Thanks in advance!