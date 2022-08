Apsattv: What is the unit at top of your image? My understanding is the wall box will have 4x8 patchpanels for the networking stuff, from that i need to get it into a switch, then into the vodafone router. (can the vodafone router even manage 32 ports from a switch going into lan1? No phones or alarms or other wiring other than the TV ant/skydish distribution I would expect chorus will put their ont in there as well. I was going to put a small 8 port switch temporarily in it. The electrician however has concerns of the lack of space.

That is a standard 19" rack patch panel put on its side. Since I used Cat6A (shielded), there weren't any other options really but I think you will have more space efficient options when using standard Cat6. Example of these installed into a rack:

If your electrician is worried about space with even an 8 port switch it sounds like you may want to put in a bigger (or multiple) cabinets.

In one of my other cabinets I have the other stuff which includes:

- modded power supply (used for 12v and 5v for the other devices)

- ONT

- Inbound TV aerial and sky dish

- Sky Receiver

- HDMI over cat6A sender

- Mini ITX server

- Mikrotik Router

- UBNT switch



The hole on the left goes into the distribution cabinet from the first pic.