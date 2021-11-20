blackjack17

1. Connect to power

Connect the power supply into your modem and wall power outlet and press the On/Off button on the back of the modem. The power light will turn green.

2. Connect to the Internet via Wi-Fi

Connect one end of the grey cable marked DSL/Phone into the grey DSL port on the back of your modem modem and the other end into the telephone wall jack. The Internet light on the modem should turn green once the modem is connected to the internet. On the underside of your modem is a label with your Network Name and Wireless Key code. The Wireless Key code is your Wi-Fi password.

Click on the Wi-Fi symbol on your device and look for the network name; vodafoneXXXXXX_5. Select this, enter the ‘Wireless Key’ code and each time you open your device, it should automatically default to this network. To personalise your Wi-Fi network name and password see ‘Change advanced modem settings’ section on the modem Quick Start Guide.

3. Connect to the Internet via Ethernet

Connect your computer, or device, to any of the four yellow LAN ports on your modem using the yellow cable marked LAN/WAN.