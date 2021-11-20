Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)What's wrong with this image?
blackjack17

1513 posts

Uber Geek


#290565 20-Nov-2021 06:29
Send private message

 

https://www.vodafone.co.nz/help/broadband-and-tv/modem-support/#adsl-vdsl 




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74243 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2816003 20-Nov-2021 07:32
Send private message

You mean the power plug?




quickymart
9086 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2816005 20-Nov-2021 08:00
Send private message

The optional filter?

 

Do we get a prize for guessing the right answer?

OmniouS
377 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2816006 20-Nov-2021 08:06
Send private message

The use of 'setup' instead of 'set up'



kobiak
1588 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2816009 20-Nov-2021 08:11
Send private message

Adsl in 2021 is plain wrong ;)




helping others at evgenyk.nz

HelloThere
101 posts

Master Geek


  #2816014 20-Nov-2021 08:20
Send private message

 

1. Connect to power
Connect the power supply into your modem and wall power outlet and press the On/Off button on the back of the modem. The power light will turn green.

 

2. Connect to the Internet via Wi-Fi
Connect one end of the grey cable marked DSL/Phone into the grey DSL port on the back of your modem modem and the other end into the telephone wall jack. The Internet light on the modem should turn green once the modem is connected to the internet. On the underside of your modem is a label with your Network Name and Wireless Key code. The Wireless Key code is your Wi-Fi password.

 

Click on the Wi-Fi symbol on your device and look for the network name; vodafoneXXXXXX_5. Select this, enter the ‘Wireless Key’ code and each time you open your device, it should automatically default to this network. To personalise your Wi-Fi network name and password see ‘Change advanced modem settings’ section on the modem Quick Start Guide.

 

3. Connect to the Internet via Ethernet
Connect your computer, or device, to any of the four yellow LAN ports on your modem using the yellow cable marked LAN/WAN.

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74243 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2816015 20-Nov-2021 08:25
Send private message

HelloThere:

 

 

1. Connect to power
Connect the power supply into your modem and wall power outlet and press the On/Off button on the back of the modem. The power light will turn green.

 

 

 

You can't connect the power supply to the wall. Just look at the picture - the power supply won't fit!




