CNZ

CNZ

132 posts

Master Geek


#290582 21-Nov-2021 15:17
Not getting coverage inside the house because 4g appears to be disabled and 3g doesn't quite make it and most phone calls end up going to voicemail any voda reps able to help out?

Goosey
2187 posts

Uber Geek


  #2816679 21-Nov-2021 15:41
1) Whats the make and model of your phone?

 

 

CNZ

CNZ

132 posts

Master Geek


  #2816680 21-Nov-2021 15:44
Samsung A03s it gets 4g/VOLTE on a Kogan mobile sim but not this Voda Prepaid one

old3eyes
8817 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2816693 21-Nov-2021 16:17
APN issue on the Voda sim??




Regards,

Old3eyes



CNZ

CNZ

132 posts

Master Geek


  #2816694 21-Nov-2021 16:28
Using Vodafone apn so nope

Linux
8914 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2816739 21-Nov-2021 20:00
old3eyes:

APN issue on the Voda sim??



@old3eyes Do VodafoneNZ offer an APN that blocks mobile coverage when you go inside your house? 😆

Linux
8914 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2816741 21-Nov-2021 20:03
@CNZ Do you get 4G in any places you go or only 3G everywhere you go?

CNZ

CNZ

132 posts

Master Geek


  #2816781 21-Nov-2021 21:10
Yeah it's old account tried on my S21 where I was getting 4G nothing just 3g



Linux
8914 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2816783 21-Nov-2021 21:14
CNZ: Yeah it's old account tried on my S21 where I was getting 4G nothing just 3g


@CNZ what do you mean by old account?

Linux
8914 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2816787 21-Nov-2021 21:43
What Prepaid plan is the number on?

CNZ

CNZ

132 posts

Master Geek


  #2816807 21-Nov-2021 23:11
None hence only 3G. Sometime i was told they dont provision it if you dont go on a plan. 

Linux
8914 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2816826 22-Nov-2021 05:52
CNZ:

None hence only 3G. Sometime i was told they dont provision it if you dont go on a plan. 



@CNZ it has to be on a Prepaid plan its not possible

MyFlex, Pay&Go, SupaPrepay, MotorMouth??

Sounds like during activation 4G was not provisioned

DM me the mobile number

Goosey
2187 posts

Uber Geek


  #2816828 22-Nov-2021 06:24
How olds the sim?

 

People tell me...    Go buy a new sim from the local dairy, port the number over?

 

(others will chime in, but wouldn't that just move everything over, or involk a plan upgrade)?

Linux
8914 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2816831 22-Nov-2021 06:57
Getting 4G coverage is zero related to the age of the SIM card the end user could have a 1994 BellSouth SIM and it would still work on 4G

You can't port and mobile number to a carrier you are already on

old3eyes
8817 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2816855 22-Nov-2021 09:06
Linux:
old3eyes:

 

APN issue on the Voda sim??

 



@old3eyes Do VodafoneNZ offer an APN that blocks mobile coverage when you go inside your house? 😆

 

I have no idea John as you seem to be the resident expert of these things here.. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

CNZ

CNZ

132 posts

Master Geek


  #2816937 22-Nov-2021 09:59
Linux:
CNZ:

None hence only 3G. Sometime i was told they dont provision it if you dont go on a plan. 



@CNZ it has to be on a Prepaid plan its not possible

MyFlex, Pay&Go, SupaPrepay, MotorMouth??

Sounds like during activation 4G was not provisioned

DM me the mobile number

Prepay FreebeeTalk I'll Dm the number

