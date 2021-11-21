Not getting coverage inside the house because 4g appears to be disabled and 3g doesn't quite make it and most phone calls end up going to voicemail any voda reps able to help out?
Samsung A03s it gets 4g/VOLTE on a Kogan mobile sim but not this Voda Prepaid one
APN issue on the Voda sim??
Regards,
Old3eyes
None hence only 3G. Sometime i was told they dont provision it if you dont go on a plan.
How olds the sim?
People tell me... Go buy a new sim from the local dairy, port the number over?
(others will chime in, but wouldn't that just move everything over, or involk a plan upgrade)?
Linux:CNZ:
None hence only 3G. Sometime i was told they dont provision it if you dont go on a plan.
@CNZ it has to be on a Prepaid plan its not possible
MyFlex, Pay&Go, SupaPrepay, MotorMouth??
Sounds like during activation 4G was not provisioned
DM me the mobile number