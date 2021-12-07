Quick question , just planning my new house build networking.
Can the vodafone home hub handle 2 24 port switches plugged to lan 1 and lan 2?
Nothing complicated just a standard 24 port tp link probably unmanaged ones.
if you are going to run 48 devices I would get an enterprise router
Thanks for the reply, no intention to run 48 devices at the same time.
Just the way im planning to divide things across 2 cabinets in the garage due to space issues, the total network port around the house is 32
The patch panel has 32 total, so im just seeing about changing the patch panel so there is 16 to each cabinet and running 2 24 port switches
My 10c
If your thinking of adding 2 - 24port switches you may as well go down the path of a USG or a Mikrotik, If you game enough build your own router!
Personally, I hate those Vodafone boxes they cause nothing but trouble for our customers.
nztim: Ok Maybe someone from Vodafone can answer what the MAC address limit is on an Uktahub
for 32 devices id be looking at a RB4011 Mikrotik
Wasnt the HG659B limited to 32 MAC's as well?
I would also agree on the 4011
sparkz25:nztim: Ok Maybe someone from Vodafone can answer what the MAC address limit is on an Uktahub
for 32 devices id be looking at a RB4011 Mikrotik
Wasnt the HG659B limited to 32 MAC's as well?
I would also agree on the 4011
Excuse my quick mock up , the junk at the top of the image is a 4x8 patch panel. Hence my idea to split them across two boxes.
The tv distribution stuff will also probably go in the 3rd box as that will be 8 or 9 coax cables coming into the hills unit
Hi there
with the amount of gear you want to run I would opt for a proper 19" rack rather than recessed wall cabinets you are only shooting yourself in the foot down the line
Im using Vodafone FibreMax and the TPLink Deco they supply free with a Netgear Prosafe Gigabit 48 Port behind it. Very very happy with 960/560 at PC level and damn fine house-wide Wifi. The lovely voda box is retired and unused. We usually have 20 plus devices online according to Deco. Even peak times much gaming and streaming is fine.
I did not know that I can feed the setup just from the chorus hub and leave out the Vodafone Ultra hub?
Apsattv:
I did not know that I can feed the setup just from the chorus hub and leave out the Vodafone Ultra hub?
You will still need a router to authenticate and segregate your internal network from the wider internet.
sparkz25:
Apsattv:
I did not know that I can feed the setup just from the chorus hub and leave out the Vodafone Ultra hub?
You will still need a router to authenticate and segregate your internal network from the wider internet.
Just to make sure on the same page as I am not sure on the "chorus part" as I am Enable but should not make a difference. The TPLink Deco X20 (aka Vodafone SuperWifi) can act as the router for Voda customers. Mine does. It is able to be set in router or access point mode under advanced. You do not need a router as well if using it. Not everyone has redeemed but if you see yourself with them for the 24 months it works well.
Behind that, you then have whichever switch works best for your setup.
Yep been with vodafone since the ihug days..
Plan to redeem the Deco offer, and have already plotted out where they going, one in office feed the left side of the house and the other in bed 2 feeding the right side of the house..
Any how one would probably feed the whole house but where is the fun in that ;-)
Both will just be wired to the network port in the room