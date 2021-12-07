Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone homehub limits
Apsattv

1992 posts

Uber Geek


#290831 7-Dec-2021 22:01
Quick question , just planning my new house build networking.

 

Can the vodafone home hub handle 2 24 port switches plugged to lan 1 and lan 2?

 

Nothing complicated just a standard 24 port tp link probably unmanaged ones.

 

 

 

 

 

 

nztim
2227 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2826301 7-Dec-2021 22:20
if you are going to run 48 devices I would get an enterprise router

 

 

Apsattv

1992 posts

Uber Geek


  #2826305 7-Dec-2021 22:27
Thanks for the reply, no intention to run 48 devices at the same time.

 

Just the way im planning to divide things across 2 cabinets in the garage due to space issues, the total network port around the house is 32

 

The patch panel has 32 total, so im just seeing about changing the patch panel so there is  16 to each cabinet and running 2 24 port switches

 

 

 

 

sparkz25
751 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2826307 7-Dec-2021 22:36
My 10c

 

If your thinking of adding 2 - 24port switches you may as well go down the path of a USG or a Mikrotik, If you game enough build your own router! 

 

Personally, I hate those Vodafone boxes they cause nothing but trouble for our customers.



nztim
2227 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2826310 7-Dec-2021 22:43
Ok Maybe someone from Vodafone can answer what the MAC address limit is on an Uktahub

for 32 devices id be looking at a RB4011 Mikrotik


sparkz25
751 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2826314 7-Dec-2021 22:47
nztim: Ok Maybe someone from Vodafone can answer what the MAC address limit is on an Uktahub

for 32 devices id be looking at a RB4011 Mikrotik

 

Wasnt the HG659B limited to 32 MAC's as well?

 

I would also agree on the 4011

 

 

nztim
2227 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2826317 7-Dec-2021 22:53
sparkz25:

nztim: Ok Maybe someone from Vodafone can answer what the MAC address limit is on an Uktahub

for 32 devices id be looking at a RB4011 Mikrotik


Wasnt the HG659B limited to 32 MAC's as well?


I would also agree on the 4011


 



I thought the HG659 was inly 16?

Apsattv

1992 posts

Uber Geek


  #2826319 7-Dec-2021 22:57
Excuse my quick mock up , the junk at the top of the image is a 4x8 patch panel. Hence my idea to split them across two boxes.

 

https://imgur.com/a/HkwazSd

 

The tv distribution stuff will also probably go in the 3rd box as that will be 8 or 9 coax cables coming into the hills unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



nztim
2227 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2828773 8-Dec-2021 14:56
Hi there

 

 

 

with the amount of gear you want to run I would opt for a proper 19" rack rather than recessed wall cabinets you are only shooting yourself in the foot down the line

Quinny
744 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2829439 9-Dec-2021 12:53
Im using Vodafone FibreMax and the TPLink Deco they supply free with a Netgear Prosafe Gigabit 48 Port behind it. Very very happy with 960/560 at PC level and damn fine house-wide Wifi. The lovely voda box is retired and unused. We usually have 20 plus devices online according to Deco. Even peak times much gaming and streaming is fine.

Apsattv

1992 posts

Uber Geek


  #2829834 10-Dec-2021 10:49
Thanks for your info Quinny

 

 

Apsattv

1992 posts

Uber Geek


  #2829962 10-Dec-2021 13:31
I did  not know that I can feed the setup just from the chorus hub and leave out the Vodafone Ultra hub?

 

 

sparkz25
751 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2829964 10-Dec-2021 13:37
Apsattv:

 

I did  not know that I can feed the setup just from the chorus hub and leave out the Vodafone Ultra hub?

 

 

 

 

 

 

You will still need a router to authenticate and segregate your internal network from the wider internet.

Quinny
744 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2829972 10-Dec-2021 14:14
sparkz25:

 

Apsattv:

 

I did not know that I can feed the setup just from the chorus hub and leave out the Vodafone Ultra hub?

 

 

You will still need a router to authenticate and segregate your internal network from the wider internet.

 

 

Just to make sure on the same page as I am not sure on the "chorus part" as I am Enable but should not make a difference. The TPLink Deco X20 (aka Vodafone SuperWifi) can act as the router for Voda customers. Mine does. It is able to be set in router or access point mode under advanced. You do not need a router as well if using it. Not everyone has redeemed but if you see yourself with them for the 24 months it works well.

 

Behind that, you then have whichever switch works best for your setup.

Apsattv

1992 posts

Uber Geek


  #2829981 10-Dec-2021 14:33
Yep been with vodafone since the ihug days..

 

Plan to redeem the Deco offer, and have  already plotted out where they going, one in office feed the left side of the house and the other in bed 2 feeding the right side of the house..

 

Any how one would probably feed the whole house but where is the fun in that ;-)

 

Both will just be wired to the network port in the room

 

 

 

 

