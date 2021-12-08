IMHO NF4V NF18ACV and N300 are all cheap garbage ISP routers and the Wi-Fi is terrible - The one good thing about them is they have an excellent VDSL Vectoring modem so have a place as a VDSL to Ethernet bridge but that's about it

the NF20 has been released https://support.netcommwireless.com/products/NF20

It remains to be seen how good it actually is, but it does support Wifi6 - I'd love to have a play with one and actually see how good it is