Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Inquiry about the Netcomm NF10WV
MrAlex

24 posts

Geek


#291839 8-Dec-2021 12:15
I am planning to buy the Netcomm NF10WV because the modem supplied by Vodafone has been giving us grief over internet connection with the occasional forced reset, can the Netcomm NF10WV be used on Vodafone Fibre network?

 1 | 2
nztim
2232 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2828602 8-Dec-2021 12:51
yes would run fine, however your wifi performance would drop because its only N300 not AC

lucky015
732 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2828604 8-Dec-2021 12:53
Also 100Mb ports so not really suitable for Fibre, Netcomm also fit within the ISP supplied junk category.

taneb1
467 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Trustpower

  #2828605 8-Dec-2021 12:54
The LAN ports are also only 100Mbps, so if you are on 300/100 or above then you will never get more than 100Mbps when connecting via ethernet either




nztim
2232 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2828696 8-Dec-2021 13:57
IMHO NF4V NF18ACV and N300 are all cheap garbage ISP routers and the Wi-Fi is terrible - The one good thing about them is they have an excellent VDSL Vectoring modem so have a place as a VDSL to Ethernet bridge but that's about it

 

the NF20 has been released https://support.netcommwireless.com/products/NF20

 

It remains to be seen how good it actually is, but it does support Wifi6 - I'd love to have a play with one and actually see how good it is

quickymart
8641 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2828816 8-Dec-2021 15:45
That looks pretty good. If I ever have to replace my router I would give one of those a serious look.

MaxineN
1021 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2828828 8-Dec-2021 16:05
nztim:

 

IMHO NF4V NF18ACV and N300 are all cheap garbage ISP routers and the Wi-Fi is terrible - The one good thing about them is they have an excellent VDSL Vectoring modem so have a place as a VDSL to Ethernet bridge but that's about it

 

the NF20 has been released https://support.netcommwireless.com/products/NF20

 

It remains to be seen how good it actually is, but it does support Wifi6 - I'd love to have a play with one and actually see how good it is

 

 

You forgot to mention the absolute rock solid UI(although extremely basic and not very flashy but that's a good thing) that gives you everything you could ever want...

 

And that incredible uptime.

 

The NF20 sounds exciting but no 160Mhz and no numbers(even though it's theoretical) on how fast their implementation of WiFi 6 is.

 

 

 

Also I'm slightly hurt you insulted my favorite router of all time :(




MrAlex

24 posts

Geek


  #2828833 8-Dec-2021 16:19
nztim:

 

IMHO NF4V NF18ACV and N300 are all cheap garbage ISP routers and the Wi-Fi is terrible - The one good thing about them is they have an excellent VDSL Vectoring modem so have a place as a VDSL to Ethernet bridge but that's about it

 

the NF20 has been released https://support.netcommwireless.com/products/NF20

 

It remains to be seen how good it actually is, but it does support Wifi6 - I'd love to have a play with one and actually see how good it is

 



Just a question, if I need to buy the Netcomm NF20, are there any suppliers like PBTech who sell it?



MaxineN
1021 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2828839 8-Dec-2021 16:32
No one retails it at the moment. The question of who will is a guessing game. Vocus has always stocked netcomm gear since they moved away from the BoB black lite one from years ago, so maybe Vocus will pick it up to replace the NF18AC.

To answer the original question you had, yes but there are better options out there. Just as long as it supports VLAN tagging. You could use anything you wanted.




nztim
2232 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2828870 8-Dec-2021 17:34
MaxineN: Also I'm slightly hurt you insulted my favorite router of all time :(


Aww which one was that?

MaxineN
1021 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2828876 8-Dec-2021 17:58
nztim:
MaxineN: Also I'm slightly hurt you insulted my favorite router of all time :(


Aww which one was that?


The NF4V...

Pretty sure it was the only router at the time that did gig LAN and everyone else did 100mbps.

Also that thing on a VDSL connection ages ago had a solid 1 year up time.

They're amazing. But I will agree. The WiFi on it. Is worse than the HG659 and the HG630.




nztim
2232 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2828917 8-Dec-2021 18:56
MaxineN: Also that thing on a VDSL connection ages ago had a solid 1 year up time.

 

 

 

 

Yes the NF VDSL Modem is pretty amazing which is why I said they make good bridges

quickymart
8641 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2829026 8-Dec-2021 22:21
I did have my eye one one these for a while due to the mobile backup option:

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MODNCM1901/Netcomm-NL1901ACV-ADSLVDSLUFB4G-LTE-CAT4-Wi-Fi-Mod

 

but my fibre is fairly reliable, so I don't know if that would be a prerequisite for a new modem now. I might just hold off for now and keep an eye out for the NF20, although yes, even Pricespy shows no one in NZ is selling it (yet).

nztim
2232 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2829030 8-Dec-2021 22:51
quickymart:

 

I did have my eye one one these for a while due to the mobile backup option:

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MODNCM1901/Netcomm-NL1901ACV-ADSLVDSLUFB4G-LTE-CAT4-Wi-Fi-Mod

 

but my fibre is fairly reliable, so I don't know if that would be a prerequisite for a new modem now. I might just hold off for now and keep an eye out for the NF20, although yes, even Pricespy shows no one in NZ is selling it (yet).

 

 

tried it, its just an NF18acv with LTE, wifi is just as garbage

quickymart
8641 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2845913 9-Jan-2022 21:36
Slight bump, is there anyone selling the NF20 yet? Pricespy isn't listing anyone at this stage, and Google doesn't tell me anything helpful.

MrAlex

24 posts

Geek


  #2902049 13-Apr-2022 17:23
quickymart:

 

Slight bump, is there anyone selling the NF20 yet? Pricespy isn't listing anyone at this stage, and Google doesn't tell me anything helpful.

 



Apparently Trust Power is already supplying the Netcomm NF20 for their Broadband customers:

https://ask.trustpower.co.nz/app/answers/detail/a_id/1931/~/set-up-my-nf20-router

