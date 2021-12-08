I am planning to buy the Netcomm NF10WV because the modem supplied by Vodafone has been giving us grief over internet connection with the occasional forced reset, can the Netcomm NF10WV be used on Vodafone Fibre network?
yes would run fine, however your wifi performance would drop because its only N300 not AC
Also 100Mb ports so not really suitable for Fibre, Netcomm also fit within the ISP supplied junk category.
The LAN ports are also only 100Mbps, so if you are on 300/100 or above then you will never get more than 100Mbps when connecting via ethernet either
IMHO NF4V NF18ACV and N300 are all cheap garbage ISP routers and the Wi-Fi is terrible - The one good thing about them is they have an excellent VDSL Vectoring modem so have a place as a VDSL to Ethernet bridge but that's about it
the NF20 has been released https://support.netcommwireless.com/products/NF20
It remains to be seen how good it actually is, but it does support Wifi6 - I'd love to have a play with one and actually see how good it is
That looks pretty good. If I ever have to replace my router I would give one of those a serious look.
You forgot to mention the absolute rock solid UI(although extremely basic and not very flashy but that's a good thing) that gives you everything you could ever want...
And that incredible uptime.
The NF20 sounds exciting but no 160Mhz and no numbers(even though it's theoretical) on how fast their implementation of WiFi 6 is.
Also I'm slightly hurt you insulted my favorite router of all time :(
MaxineN: Also that thing on a VDSL connection ages ago had a solid 1 year up time.
Yes the NF VDSL Modem is pretty amazing which is why I said they make good bridges
I did have my eye one one these for a while due to the mobile backup option:
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MODNCM1901/Netcomm-NL1901ACV-ADSLVDSLUFB4G-LTE-CAT4-Wi-Fi-Mod
but my fibre is fairly reliable, so I don't know if that would be a prerequisite for a new modem now. I might just hold off for now and keep an eye out for the NF20, although yes, even Pricespy shows no one in NZ is selling it (yet).
tried it, its just an NF18acv with LTE, wifi is just as garbage
Slight bump, is there anyone selling the NF20 yet? Pricespy isn't listing anyone at this stage, and Google doesn't tell me anything helpful.
quickymart:
Slight bump, is there anyone selling the NF20 yet? Pricespy isn't listing anyone at this stage, and Google doesn't tell me anything helpful.