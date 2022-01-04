... So if you have the latest phone, but it wasn't purchased through Vodafone, it won't update to WIFI calling.



Geeks, can you tell me please - surely this capability could be rolled out to all cellphones via an app? Have Vodafone made a conscious decision to do this so that we all have to go out and buy new phones from them?

BTW, this info was given to me yesterday after countless wasted hours of phone calls, emails and 'chats' with Vodafone about our dreadful service.

We are in a rural area so we had relied on Sure Signal for cell reception. Now that Sure Signal has been discontinued we have no cell service, and we can't get Vodafone WIFI calling because our phones (iPhone 8) were purchased from Apple.

Aaargh!!!