Will be interesting to see if this is the year for this - would be great to see some competition………
Mark
Vote? How?
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!
Keen to upgrade my aged galaxy watch, but only if I can get LTE support.
If Voda don't have esim by the time the galaxy watch5 comes out, ill likely jump to spark.
nztim: Vodafone don’t have e-sim and Spark don't have wifi callingOr be able to use your phone in places that would otherwise have limited reception :p
Take your pick - Id rather be able to use my phone in places with limited or no coverage than have an e-sim
If the rumour of the iPhone 14 having no sim card tray (e-sim only) is true then both VF and 2D will need it up and running by September
DjShadow:
If the rumour of the iPhone 14 having no sim card tray (e-sim only) is true then both VF and 2D will need it up and running by September
Maybe the death of iPhones in NZ :D
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon
Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram
xpd:
DjShadow:
If the rumour of the iPhone 14 having no sim card tray (e-sim only) is true then both VF and 2D will need it up and running by September
Maybe the death of iPhones in NZ :D
Since Spark supports eSim and iPhone users are more loyal to Apple than their mobile provider, I'd say it's more likely to be death of Voda / 2Deg if anything / anyone.
steve98:
Since Spark supports eSim and iPhone users are more loyal to Apple than their mobile provider, I'd say it's more likely to be death of Voda / 2Deg if anything / anyone.
Not so sure about that.
Hardcore Apple Fanboi here...I'd rather use an older device (i.e. the 1-year old model) brand new out of box than get a new device and change provider.
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...
different strokes for different folks, id change provider if my current one couldn't support the phone I wanted but others could
DjShadow:
If the rumour of the iPhone 14 having no sim card tray (e-sim only) is true then both VF and 2D will need it up and running by September
Yeah I saw those rumours too and thought to myself "good thing both VF and 2d have been working on eSIM for two years already"
Professional Forum Lurker
CruciasNZ:DjShadow:
If the rumour of the iPhone 14 having no sim card tray (e-sim only) is true then both VF and 2D will need it up and running by September
Yeah I saw those rumours too and thought to myself "good thing both VF and 2d have been working on eSIM for two years already"
sdavisnz:
I'm pretty sure you spelt five years wrong.
In my defense 2020 hit and the year stopped mattering.
Professional Forum Lurker