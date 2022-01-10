Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Will 2022 be the year of the Vodafone e-sim?
ascroft

306 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293272 10-Jan-2022 18:04
Will be interesting to see if this is the year for this - would be great to see some competition………

 

 

 

Mark




Mark Ascroft

quickymart
8818 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2846522 11-Jan-2022 07:10
Vote? How?

insane
3011 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2846527 11-Jan-2022 07:27
I'd bet a least $2 that they will have it for a large portion of their userbase, with the remaining users needing to wait until next year. Some may never get it as an option on old plans.

Imagine the other telcos would be the same

nztim
2293 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2846537 11-Jan-2022 08:01
Vodafone don’t have e-sim and Spark don't have wifi calling

Take your pick - Id rather be able to use my phone in places with limited or no coverage than have an e-sim




cokemaster
Exited
4498 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2846585 11-Jan-2022 10:25
I would like to have eSim and Apple Watch native service… but in saying that, the pricing and service that I get from Vodafone firmly kicks Spark (and Skinny for that matter too) to the curb. In my eyes, esim for personal users is a nice to have.




grasshoper
155 posts

Master Geek


  #2857653 28-Jan-2022 12:50
Keen to upgrade my aged galaxy watch, but only if I can get LTE support.

 

 

 

If Voda don't have esim by the time the galaxy watch5 comes out, ill likely jump to spark. 

MadEngineer
3031 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2857656 28-Jan-2022 12:58
nztim: Vodafone don’t have e-sim and Spark don't have wifi calling

Take your pick - Id rather be able to use my phone in places with limited or no coverage than have an e-sim
Or be able to use your phone in places that would otherwise have limited reception :p




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

DjShadow
3843 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2857736 28-Jan-2022 14:18
If the rumour of the iPhone 14 having no sim card tray (e-sim only) is true then both VF and 2D will need it up and running by September



Trash bandit
11949 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2857745 28-Jan-2022 14:32
DjShadow:

 

If the rumour of the iPhone 14 having no sim card tray (e-sim only) is true then both VF and 2D will need it up and running by September

 

 

Maybe the death of iPhones in NZ :D




steve98
1337 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2864134 9-Feb-2022 14:59
xpd:

 

DjShadow:

 

If the rumour of the iPhone 14 having no sim card tray (e-sim only) is true then both VF and 2D will need it up and running by September

 

 

Maybe the death of iPhones in NZ :D

 

 

Since Spark supports eSim and iPhone users are more loyal to Apple than their mobile provider, I'd say it's more likely to be death of Voda / 2Deg if anything / anyone.

Handsomedan
4749 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2864138 9-Feb-2022 15:14
steve98:

 

Since Spark supports eSim and iPhone users are more loyal to Apple than their mobile provider, I'd say it's more likely to be death of Voda / 2Deg if anything / anyone.

 

 

Not so sure about that. 

 

Hardcore Apple Fanboi here...I'd rather use an older device (i.e. the 1-year old model) brand new out of box than get a new device and change provider. 

 

 




dt

dt
1085 posts

Uber Geek


  #2864142 9-Feb-2022 15:36
different strokes for different folks, id change provider if my current one couldn't support the phone I wanted but others could

 

 

CruciasNZ
863 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2864149 9-Feb-2022 15:57
DjShadow:

 

If the rumour of the iPhone 14 having no sim card tray (e-sim only) is true then both VF and 2D will need it up and running by September

 

 

Yeah I saw those rumours too and thought to myself "good thing both VF and 2d have been working on eSIM for two years already"




sdavisnz
933 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2864232 9-Feb-2022 18:31
CruciasNZ:

DjShadow:


If the rumour of the iPhone 14 having no sim card tray (e-sim only) is true then both VF and 2D will need it up and running by September



Yeah I saw those rumours too and thought to myself "good thing both VF and 2d have been working on eSIM for two years already"




I'm pretty sure you spelt five years wrong.




CruciasNZ
863 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2864468 10-Feb-2022 08:35
sdavisnz:

 

I'm pretty sure you spelt five years wrong.

 

In my defense 2020 hit and the year stopped mattering. 




