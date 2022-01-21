Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Vodafone bill when I don't have an active Vodafone account (recurring)
timmmay

18537 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#293439 21-Jan-2022 08:44
Send private message

Yesterday I got a bill from Vodafone, which was surprising since I don't use Vodafone for any services. It looks like it references an 0800 number for a business I had that closed 5 years ago, and from memory I moved the 0800 number from Vodafone to another provider a while before that.

 

The invoice was for "paper invoice charge". There's nothing else on the bill, so the entire bill was a paper invoice charge. It's a bit curious that after 5+ years Vodafone want to charge me for that!

 

Vodafone customer service answer the phone fairly quickly and told me they'd make sure everything was closed and the bill cancelled, so I'm happy with that. I'm just interested if anyone else has had anything similar happen.

Create new topic
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74078 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2854501 21-Jan-2022 09:37
Send private message

That's actually hilarious. Print an invoice for no services but charge to print the invoice.

 

Brilliant.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
timmmay

18537 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2854504 21-Jan-2022 09:45
Send private message

I did think there was a weird circular dependency thing going on there. Maybe they just decided to start charging for printing invoices, or for some reason moved my old account onto printed invoices whereas previously I think they were digital. It's all a bit odd.

quickymart
8878 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2854514 21-Jan-2022 10:22
Send private message

timmmay:

 

Vodafone customer service answer the phone fairly quickly and told me they'd make sure everything was closed and the bill cancelled...

 

 

I would get that in writing. Seriously. Too many stories on here of being told one thing by customer services, yet nothing is actually done.

 

Case(s) in point:

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=283852

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=272692

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=265703

 

 



timmmay

18537 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2854516 21-Jan-2022 10:28
Send private message

I'm comfortable taking Vodafone to disputes tribunal if they turn into a pain in the ass, but so far customer service has been good. If I get another bill I'll call up and ask it to be done again and get written confirmation.

Senecio
1520 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2854519 21-Jan-2022 10:31
Send private message

I think you should send them an invoice to cover your time in dealing with this. You could just list "responding to paper invoice" as a line item on the invoice.

timmmay

18537 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2854526 21-Jan-2022 11:07
Send private message

Senecio:

 

I think you should send them an invoice to cover your time in dealing with this. You could just list "responding to paper invoice" as a line item on the invoice.

 

 

Nah. Took 5 minutes.

PolicyGuy
1276 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2854539 21-Jan-2022 11:39
Send private message

timmmay:

 

Senecio:

 

I think you should send them an invoice to cover your time in dealing with this. You could just list "responding to paper invoice" as a line item on the invoice.

 

 

Nah. Took 5 minutes.

 

 

At your regular charge out rate of $240/hr (+GST) that's $20, plus P&H $4.95: $28.69 incl GST
You can buy several beers for that
☺️



timmmay

18537 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2869609 16-Feb-2022 13:09
Send private message

Ha, another invoice turned up. Vodafone provided a credit for last month and said they'd close the account (which wasn't actually open), but they've not closed it and billed me for "paper invoice charge" again. The only thing on the invoice is paper invoice charge.

 

Given I already gave Vodafone standard helpdesk a chance to fix this is there a way to get to someone in Vodafone who can actually fix this?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74078 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2869613 16-Feb-2022 13:11
Send private message

@jasonparis should be interested in invoices with incorrect charges being sent to non-existing accounts.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

timmmay

18537 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2869622 16-Feb-2022 13:30
Send private message

It probably used to exist. Maybe it wasn't closed properly when I terminated all services and I'm only being billed because they decided to charge for paper statements. It's weird that they sent a statement when there was nothing to bill for.

quickymart
8878 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2869623 16-Feb-2022 13:31
Send private message

I hate to say I knew this would happen, but... :(

 

They never, ever get this sort of thing right. One of the more easier changes to make. They'll swear to you black and blue on the phone that "it's all sorted now", but no one actually does anything. It's all about getting you off the phone by telling you what you want to hear, and then onto the next call. Depressing really.

timmmay

18537 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2869649 16-Feb-2022 14:17
Send private message

Rucha from Vodafone was very helpful and has credited the invoice, stopped paper bills, and has closed the account again. It took her a few minutes to find it because it was closed... yet still generating invoices. I think given she's stopped the bills even if the account closure doesn't work I shouldn't get a paper invoice, and given that's the only thing on the invoice they should stop.

 

Vodafone are nice enough to put a complaints process link on the invoice, I'll use that if I get another one, but fingers crossed and think positive :)

insane
3021 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2869656 16-Feb-2022 14:27
Send private message

timmmay:

Rucha from Vodafone was very helpful and has credited the invoice, stopped paper bills, and has closed the account again. It took her a few minutes to find it because it was closed... yet still generating invoices. I think given she's stopped the bills even if the account closure doesn't work I shouldn't get a paper invoice, and given that's the only thing on the invoice they should stop.


Vodafone are nice enough to put a complaints process link on the invoice, I'll use that if I get another one, but fingers crossed and think positive :)



I suspect this was to do with the 100,000 accounts they reported to have migrate between systems while ironically trying to fix these types of issues.

Bless, at least they are trying :P

quickymart
8878 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2869693 16-Feb-2022 15:44
Send private message

You're very optimistic. Sorry, but I wouldn't holding my breath until, say, 2-3 months have gone by without you receiving an invoice. Then I would class it as resolved.

nitro
464 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2869708 16-Feb-2022 16:34
Send private message

freitasm:

 

That's actually hilarious. Print an invoice for no services but charge to print the invoice.

 

Brilliant.

 

 

a new(?) business model, perhaps...

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Secure VPN



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 