Yesterday I got a bill from Vodafone, which was surprising since I don't use Vodafone for any services. It looks like it references an 0800 number for a business I had that closed 5 years ago, and from memory I moved the 0800 number from Vodafone to another provider a while before that.

The invoice was for "paper invoice charge". There's nothing else on the bill, so the entire bill was a paper invoice charge. It's a bit curious that after 5+ years Vodafone want to charge me for that!

Vodafone customer service answer the phone fairly quickly and told me they'd make sure everything was closed and the bill cancelled, so I'm happy with that. I'm just interested if anyone else has had anything similar happen.