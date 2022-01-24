TechnoGuy001

When I try to call an 0800 number I get the following message:

"Sorry, this call cannot be connected because this account is currently barred, call 777 for further details"

It used to always work fine, but the last month or so I now get this. I also have no credit on the SIM card, but 0800 numbers don't need credit, and it used to work.

I called 777 but there is nothing there that says what's up. I guess I have to call customer support, but was wondering if anyone here has had the same happen to them? (also, calling vodafone customer support... isn't my favourite pastime)

I've tried logging into my account on the website, which also says nothing.