Forums Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside) "this account is currently barred"
#293475 24-Jan-2022 16:57
When I try to call an 0800 number I get the following message:

 

"Sorry, this call cannot be connected because this account is currently barred, call 777 for further details"

 

It used to always work fine, but the last month or so I now get this. I also have no credit on the SIM card, but 0800 numbers don't need credit, and it used to work.

 

I called 777 but there is nothing there that says what's up. I guess I have to call customer support, but was wondering if anyone here has had the same happen to them? (also, calling vodafone customer support... isn't my favourite pastime)

 

 

 

I've tried logging into my account on the website, which also says nothing.

quickymart
  #2855833 24-Jan-2022 17:47
What happens if you try the 0800 number from another phone? Can you dial any other numbers (0800 or otherwise), or just not this one?

TechnoGuy001

  #2855837 24-Jan-2022 18:21
quickymart:

 

What happens if you try the 0800 number from another phone? Can you dial any other numbers (0800 or otherwise), or just not this one?

 

 

I tried two, both give the same message on the voda card: 0800 000 000 (Spark #) and 0800 501 501 (NZPost #)

 

They both work normal on my other 2degrees phone.

Linux
  #2855846 24-Jan-2022 18:38
On VodafoneNZ Prepaid you need at least 1 cent balance to call 0800 / 0508 numbers



TechnoGuy001

  #2855848 24-Jan-2022 18:47
Linux: On VodafoneNZ Prepaid you need at least 1 cent balance to call 0800 / 0508 numbers

 

Ooooh, interesting, maybe I had a few cents left on my prepay before. They must have recently expired or eaten up by accident.

 

 

 

Just topped it up $10 and 0800's are now working! Thanks Mr Linux!

 

Wonder why the error message doesn't just say you need to topup or something more helpful than the account being barred, sounds kinda scary.

mentalinc
  #2855854 24-Jan-2022 19:25
Probably gets routed to the call baring software due to no balance vs having blocks on toll calls etc?




Probably gets routed to the call baring software due to no balance vs having blocks on toll calls etc?

 

 

