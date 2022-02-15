I have been looking into available Fibre plans over the last few days since I'm moving to a new place next week. My current flat uses Vodafone Fibre, so I decided to start there - cheapest plan $79 per month with BYO modem.

I then looked into their main competitor - Spark. The cheapest Fibre plan is $70 with BYO modem (Everyday Fibre plan). I was thinking how come there is such a big difference being the main competitor. I know it's only $10 per month, but over a year it's $120 saving.

Out of curiosity, I went to the Vodafone Sales team chat and I requested them to do a price match with Spark - I was responded with a straight NO by their overseas sales team. I then sent a message on the Vodafone Facebook page, no response whatsoever. I was trying so hard on Vodafone, because I currently have a prepaid mobile plan with them and they have been good so far and I wanted to give them a chance, hoping that having both the services with the same provider will open up future discounts for me.

In contrast, after seeing the plan offered by Spark, I had a few questions. I sent them a message on Facebook and expected a similar response as Vodafone. It took only 2 hours - they responded and answered all my questions pleasantly. After seeing how nice they were, I have been looking at Spark's mobile prepaid plans and thinking of switching that too.

I just wanted to share my experience mainly because I was looking for an explanation how Vodafone and Spark being direct competitors, but product pricing vary so much and their customer service is so different.