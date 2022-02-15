Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Vodafone's Incompetent Sales Team
sang7

5 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

#293830 15-Feb-2022 23:35
Send private message

I have been looking into available Fibre plans over the last few days since I'm moving to a new place next week. My current flat uses Vodafone Fibre, so I decided to start there - cheapest plan $79 per month with BYO modem.

 

I then looked into their main competitor - Spark. The cheapest Fibre plan is $70 with BYO modem (Everyday Fibre plan). I was thinking how come there is such a big difference being the main competitor. I know it's only $10 per month, but over a year it's $120 saving. 

 

Out of curiosity, I went to the Vodafone Sales team chat and I requested them to do a price match with Spark - I was responded with a straight NO by their overseas sales team. I then sent a message on the Vodafone Facebook page, no response whatsoever. I was trying so hard on Vodafone, because I currently have a prepaid mobile plan with them and they have been good so far and I wanted to give them a chance, hoping that having both the services with the same provider will open up future discounts for me.

 

In contrast, after seeing the plan offered by Spark, I had a few questions. I sent them a message on Facebook and expected a similar response as Vodafone. It took only 2 hours - they responded and answered all my questions pleasantly. After seeing how nice they were, I have been looking at Spark's mobile prepaid plans and thinking of switching that too.

 

I just wanted to share my experience mainly because I was looking for an explanation how Vodafone and Spark being direct competitors, but product pricing vary so much and their customer service is so different.

Create new topic
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74193 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2869284 15-Feb-2022 23:43
Send private message

I think the word incompetent is misused in the subject. It is not incompetence if they have to follow policy.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
sang7

5 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #2869287 15-Feb-2022 23:45
Send private message

freitasm: I think the word incompetent is misused in the subject. It is not incompetence if they have to follow policy.

 

Is not responding to the messages on Facebook considered following the policy?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74193 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2869289 15-Feb-2022 23:47
Send private message

I am referring to the main point, not being able to price match.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 



sang7

5 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #2869290 15-Feb-2022 23:51
Send private message

freitasm: I am referring to the main point, not being able to price match.

 

 

 

Oh I understand now. But it's the overseas team - I bet they can't provide any discounts and such because of the policy, which is the reason why I wanted to communicate with someone based in NZ or maybe someone from the retention team, but no luck.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11027 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2869293 16-Feb-2022 00:14
Send private message

They don't have to have you as a customer. They don't have to price match. They don't have to do anything here. This doesn't make them incompetent.

 

You're also comparing a plan with Spark which is 50Mbit down, 10Mbit up to a plan that Vodafone provide which is 300Mbit down, 100Mbit up. They're 2 offerings. I'd be giving you a blatant no here too as $10/mo is fully justified for 6x the download speed and 10x the upload speed.

 

Protip. Don't cheap out on broadband, ever. There is a reason why there is a price difference and to be honest for most households I'll recommend going with the 300/100Mbit plans.

 

Lastly, Skinny is a good provider and also have 4mo free currently and even provide a very good wireless router: https://skinny.co.nz




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

Handle9
7826 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2869295 16-Feb-2022 00:27
Send private message

sang7:

 

freitasm: I am referring to the main point, not being able to price match.

 

Oh I understand now. But it's the overseas team - I bet they can't provide any discounts and such because of the policy, which is the reason why I wanted to communicate with someone based in NZ or maybe someone from the retention team, but no luck.

 

 

A customer who doesn't generate a profit isn't worthwhile for any company. If you want the cheapest deal out there I'd be wishing you bon voyage as well.

sang7

5 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #2869302 16-Feb-2022 00:54
Send private message

michaelmurfy:

 

They don't have to have you as a customer. They don't have to price match. They don't have to do anything here. This doesn't make them incompetent.

 

You're also comparing a plan with Spark which is 50Mbit down, 10Mbit up to a plan that Vodafone provide which is 300Mbit down, 100Mbit up. They're 2 offerings. I'd be giving you a blatant no here too as $10/mo is fully justified for 6x the download speed and 10x the upload speed.

 

Protip. Don't cheap out on broadband, ever. There is a reason why there is a price difference and to be honest for most households I'll recommend going with the 300/100Mbit plans.

 

Lastly, Skinny is a good provider and also have 4mo free currently and even provide a very good wireless router: https://skinny.co.nz

 

 

 

 

I know they are 2 different offerings. I'm pointing out the fact that they are being direct competitors and don't have a comparable product. 6x or 10x speed doesn't make sense for a single household. I will be living by myself and doesn't make sense having a 300mb down plan. Then the wireless options are not reliable since they drop out so often. I agree if I was living with a family or sharing with others, 300/100Mbit would totally make sense. 

 

Also, Vodafone just increased prices of their lower end plan - my current flat used to have that plan and pay only $72 (this is with the modem charge). I can't remember what the speed was, but it was more than enough for everything we did. They just increased the price out of nowhere. This isn't just me - I have seen several people commenting on their posts saying they experienced the same. The rest of the world is working on to provide the best deal for customers by increasing speed and adding plans that suits different household needs, while Vodafone is toying with 2 Fibre plans - if this isn't called incompetence, I don't know what it is.



insane
3028 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2869308 16-Feb-2022 02:08
Send private message

I'm guessing if they pointed you to their $55 wireless unlimited broadband you'd be unhappy that while even cheaper than Spark it's potentially slower.

https://www.vodafone.co.nz/home-wireless-broadband/abv1/ 

It's eligible for superwifi so that takes care of your poor wifi coverage concerns.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6382 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2869309 16-Feb-2022 02:15
Send private message

sang7:

 

Vodafone is toying with 2 Fibre plans - if this isn't called incompetence, I don't know what it is.

 

 

Incompetence means lacking the skills or knowledge to do something correctly or to a satisfactory standard. VF may, in your view, have a flawed product offering strategy - but that doesn’t make them incompetent. They know exactly what they’re doing and actually doing it well and by choice. It’s not incompetence just because you don’t like their strategy.

 

You’re not comparing apples and apples - and expecting them to provide you with a better product than a competitor for the same lower price as that competitor. That’s unreasonable. If you don’t like VF’s offering, go with Spark. You get what you pay for.

 

VF have received some pretty heavy and justified criticism here on GZ for some of their support services. However IMO it’s not fair to try to include your situation and your view in the pile-on - it’s a different thing.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

HamishVF
18 posts

Geek

Trusted
Vodafone NZ

  #2869390 16-Feb-2022 09:15
Send private message

Hi sang7

 

 

 

Apologies for the delay responding to the private message. Since the cyclone we have been working through a larger number of messages than usual, so haven’t been able to respond as quickly as we’d like.

 

As michaelmurfy mentioned there is a massive difference in speed for $10 more.

 

With us you can also get SuperWifi! It works with two mesh nodes to create a dynamic Wifi network that delivers great service wall-to-wall.​ Vodafone gives you mesh Wifi6 technology valued at $449 RRP, for the standard price of our broadband plan. NO upfront costs for the units. NO rental charges. Just stay on any eligible Vodafone broadband plan for 24 months and we'll cover the cost. More details about this can be found here.

 

 

 

 




Kind regards,

 

Hamish

 

Social Media @Vodafone 

invisibleman18
986 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2869599 16-Feb-2022 12:53
Send private message

Fully recommend SuperWifi too. With my router being placed in the front left corner of the house (ie, where the Chorus box is), wifi in the bedroom at back right corner was very poor and often non existent due to being a bit far from the router. The bedroom also seems to be in a spot where I get poor mobile coverage compared to the front of the house so never been able to use data there either. SuperWifi with one of the devices placed in the bedroom now provides perfect wifi throughout the house. Depending where you would be placing your router, this might be a perfect option which fully justifies the extra $10.

wratterus
1501 posts

Uber Geek


  #2869617 16-Feb-2022 13:23
Send private message

I think calling the response you got incompetent is pretty harsh in this situation. 

 

As has been mentioned, if you are a light user a fixed wireless option may be best if you want the 'cheapest' solution. Of course it's not going to be as stable as a Fibre connection, but you may well not notice if you're just browsing and streaming. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 