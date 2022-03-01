This hopefully isn’t a repeat of my precious post but I’ve been getting mixed messages.



Can I use a Vodafone supplied modem that belonged to someone else to sign up for a new 4G plan?



Have been on the phone (not in the shop) that both the modem and SIM card are locked to an account. When I went into the shop and enquired was told I could just sign up and get a SIM card for the existing modem.



On top of this I’m planning to use a 5G modem from a friend, not a 4g modem.



Probably much easier to just go in and buy a new modem at Vodafone.