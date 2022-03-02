richierich1968:

Hi all,

Hoping to pick someone's brains here.

I was formerly with Slingshot and had the Gigantic plan but switched to VF last week on the Fiber Max plan as I got quite a sweet deal.

I made the changes to the Orbi as per the Help section on VF, as well as from other sites like PB Tech - change setting "does your ISP require a login" to NO, ensure VLAN tagging enabled (which it was already for Slingshot and the setting is the same), MTU set to 1500 (Slingshot was 1482).

Things didn't go too smoothly for the changeover on 22 February - had to keep rebooting the Orbi and unplugging the ONT as the internet kept going up and down. Eventually called VF tech support who weren't of much use as I'm using my own modem. The connection stabilized and has been OK.

However, almost exactly a week to the hour since the changeover was done the connection started going up and down again yesterday and seems to be doing it quite regularly. Spoke again to Tech Support and she advised she could see the connection and it is fine. Advised me to do a hard reset on Orbi, which I may have to do but unsure it will solve the issue.

Does anyone else have this same set up and did you experience any issues like this if moving from one provider to VF?

Is there anything else I should check or another setting on the Orbi that I may not know about?

Note I am also using SmartDNSProxy and I have their DNS addresses loaded in. This never caused issues with Slingshot and I doubt it will with VF.

I also had the same IP address with SS for years, but every time I reboot the Orbi with VF I now get a new IP address. Could this be causing issues? Another post I saw mentioned about the DHCP lease, but there doesn't appear to be any way of altering the DHCP lease time on the Orbi.

Any help appreciated - both wife and I are working from home and she is giving it to me with both barrels every time the internet goes down...