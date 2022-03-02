Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
VF Fiber Max with Orbi RBR850
richierich1968

90 posts

Master Geek


#294053 2-Mar-2022 12:15
Hi all,

 

Hoping to pick someone's brains here.

 

I was formerly with Slingshot and had the Gigantic plan but switched to VF last week on the Fiber Max plan as I got quite a sweet deal.

 

I made the changes to the Orbi as per the Help section on VF, as well as from other sites like PB Tech - change setting "does your ISP require a login" to NO, ensure VLAN tagging enabled (which it was already for Slingshot and the setting is the same), MTU set to 1500 (Slingshot was 1482).

 

Things didn't go too smoothly for the changeover on 22 February - had to keep rebooting the Orbi and unplugging the ONT as the internet kept going up and down. Eventually called VF tech support who weren't of much use as I'm using my own modem. The connection stabilized and has been OK.

 

However, almost exactly a week to the hour since the changeover was done the connection started going up and down again yesterday and seems to be doing it quite regularly. Spoke again to Tech Support and she advised she could see the connection and it is fine. Advised me to do a hard reset on Orbi, which I may have to do but unsure it will solve the issue.

 

Does anyone else have this same set up and did you experience any issues like this if moving from one provider to VF?

 

Is there anything else I should check or another setting on the Orbi that I may not know about?

 

Note I am also using SmartDNSProxy and I have their DNS addresses loaded in. This never caused issues with Slingshot and I doubt it will with VF.

 

I also had the same IP address with SS for years, but every time I reboot the Orbi with VF I now get a new IP address. Could this be causing issues? Another post I saw mentioned about the DHCP lease, but there doesn't appear to be any way of altering the DHCP lease time on the Orbi.

 

Any help appreciated - both wife and I are working from home and she is giving it to me with both barrels every time the internet goes down...

richierich1968

90 posts

Master Geek


  #2889899 22-Mar-2022 09:48
There was a software update available for the Orbi, which I installed 3 weeks ago and everything has been stable since; however today (3 weeks to the day and hour I last had the problem) it is back again - internet drops out and reconnects constantly, when it does reconnect it is slow as hell.

 

It seems too coincidental that this is happening 7 or 21 days exactly from the last time, and it is to same hour as well.

 

Really, really hoping someone can provide guidance here - as mentioned, VF don't want to know anything about it as I'm not using their modem. Wife is getting frustrated as hell and I'm copping it - I access my work environment thru Citrix, which is particularly sensitive to internet drops. I can access mine since the connection has stabilized, but she cannot access her cloud based SAP or AWS systems, but can access other sites - but of course it is my fault and the internet's fault. 

 

I told her that her laptop must be real sensitive to any drops/reconnects on the internet, but I'm sure you can all imagine how that went down...

 

 

 

Thanks in advance.

Spyware
2963 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2889940 22-Mar-2022 11:36
First logical thing to do is use ISP DNS and test access to your wifes services.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

richierich1968

90 posts

Master Geek


  #2890304 22-Mar-2022 19:45
Spyware:

 

First logical thing to do is use ISP DNS and test access to your wifes services.

 

 

Have tried that and she can connect with no problems. This whole thing has only started when we switched to VF - with Slingshot it was steady as a rock and rarely went down.

 

MTU setting was changed to 1500 as per VF's instructions (SS was 1492), and VF doesn't require a login so that was changed to no. Other than that, those are the only changes made.



Delorean
363 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2890332 22-Mar-2022 21:18
Maybe perform a factory reset of the router - a factory reset can solve may issues. 

 

I am with VF using a third party router (AmpliFi Alien) and its rock solid.

Morm
77 posts

Master Geek


  #2897068 5-Apr-2022 09:03
richierich1968:

 

Spyware:

 

First logical thing to do is use ISP DNS and test access to your wifes services.

 

 

Have tried that and she can connect with no problems. This whole thing has only started when we switched to VF - with Slingshot it was steady as a rock and rarely went down.

 

MTU setting was changed to 1500 as per VF's instructions (SS was 1492), and VF doesn't require a login so that was changed to no. Other than that, those are the only changes made.

 

 

 

 

Change the MTU back to 1492 or 1460 as the citrix and Orbi may not like the larger 1500 that Vodafone supports

