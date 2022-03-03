Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Is it possible to re-enable a disused Vodafone Prepay Number??
garryk

41 posts

Geek


#294076 3-Mar-2022 17:30
Send private message

Is there any way to get a VF Prepay number re-enabled after it has been 'retired'/unused for more than a year?

 

The situation:

 

1) Son-in-Law used to live in NZ and had a NZ phone/SIM on VF Prepaid

 

2) He has been living in Australia for the last 3 years.

 

3) While out of Australia visiting his homeland (not NZ), his phone/SIM (and wallet, passport and other valuables) were stolen.

 

4) He was unable to return to Australia for several months due to Covid lockdowns.

 

5)  The original number has not been used since then (according to VF).

 

6) Covid and other family matters have also prevented him returning to NZ to sort this out.

 

7) Recently he has begun to rediscover several accounts he had  forgotten to maintain for which access is dependent on authentication requests sent to his old VF NZ number, which of course he cannot receive and use to respond to the validation request.

 

He would like to regain access to these accounts, and needs the original phone number working to do so.

 

It may be far too long after the fact (and let's not go down that 'why has he left it so long?' rabbit hole, as there is no way to change the past anyway), but is there any way at all to restore the use of his original (02108xxxxxx) prepay number e.g. by re-livening the original number and swapping it onto a new SIM? 

 

Appreciation for any helpful suggestions in advance! (but I suspect I know where this will end up going. Gotta try anyway, just in case)

 

Thanks.

 

GK 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
Linux
8934 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2878454 3-Mar-2022 17:56
Send private message

If the number was deactivated over 90 days ago then it is a no prepaid numbers are then charged to a different state after the 90 days

I use to re-activate deactivated prepaid numbers this is a manual process and once they are in a ' paired ' state it is too late

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 