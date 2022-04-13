Hi.

Has anyone had any luck getting VF VOIP working with routers other than the provided VF One?

One of our customers who uses a Sonicwall Firewall has switched to VF VOIP (Didn't talk to us first) and the phones aren't working.

We called VF and they said they don't support anything other than their modem and basically are being pretty unhelpful.

For a fair number of good reasons we don't want to use the VF Modem.

Has anyone managed to get a working solution?

@jasonparis is there someone you could point us to who can help tell us the requirements so we can get them operational?