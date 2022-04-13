Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)VF SMB VOIP without VF Modem
networkn

26944 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#295666 13-Apr-2022 09:12
Send private message quote this post

Hi. 

 

Has anyone had any luck getting VF VOIP working with routers other than the provided VF One? 

 

One of our customers who uses a Sonicwall Firewall has switched to VF VOIP (Didn't talk to us first) and the phones aren't working. 

 

We called VF and they said they don't support anything other than their modem and basically are being pretty unhelpful. 

 

For a fair number of good reasons we don't want to use the VF Modem. 

 

Has anyone managed to get a working solution? 

 

@jasonparis is there someone you could point us to who can help tell us the requirements so we can get them operational?

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
NickR1
60 posts

Master Geek

Vodafone NZ

  #2901766 13-Apr-2022 09:45
Send private message quote this post

Due to legal/privacy risks I'm afraid we can't provide SIP details to our customers.

 

The hardware requirement should have been advised by the Sales agent. If using our hardware is simply not an option and you wish to roll back or jump ship, please send me a DM and I can try and ensure any ETCs are waived.

michaelmurfy
/dev/urandom
10831 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2901767 13-Apr-2022 09:47
Send private message quote this post

Could you put the VF router in behind the Sonicwall and simply use it for phone only (disable WiFi on it) or are we talking multiple phones, lines etc?




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy | Sharesies | Electric Kiwi |
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

Spyware
2950 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2901770 13-Apr-2022 09:55
Send private message quote this post

Vodafone have an Office Net (I think this is what it is called but may be completely wrong) product that uses the Audiocodes MP264 for IP phones and also has an FXS port. Vodafone supply Cisco phones. MP264 connects to additional ONT port. We have only 3 phones.

 

EDIT: One Business




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

 
 
 
 


networkn

26944 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2901789 13-Apr-2022 10:25
Send private message quote this post

michaelmurfy:

 

Could you put the VF router in behind the Sonicwall and simply use it for phone only (disable WiFi on it) or are we talking multiple phones, lines etc?

 

 

One Line One Phone. We would need to know what traffic needed to be forwarded from the SW to the VF Router which VF won't tell us. 

 

For one site I think we ended up putting the VF Router in front of the SW and then forwarding all traffic to the SW and that worked, but it's a mess and we really don't want to go down that track any more. 

 

I'll chat to the customer, perhaps another provider may be a better option in this instance. 

 

 

michaelmurfy
/dev/urandom
10831 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2901793 13-Apr-2022 10:30
Send private message quote this post

Just FYI - Voyager and 2degrees are happy to give out VoIP details. I am surprised Vodafone don't anymore as WXC in the past did.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy | Sharesies | Electric Kiwi |
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

cyril7
8626 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2901794 13-Apr-2022 10:32
Send private message quote this post

Hi, if on your sonic wall you create a interface with a sub interface on vlan10 with a lan ip interace and put a dhcp server service on that, ensure it can reach out to the net then you can plug the VF router down stream and all is well, I have regularly done this.

 

One minor issue is that Voda use UDP for the sip traffic, which is fine, but you may need to adjust the NAT timers to ensure the sonic wall does not keep tiding old UDP connections away before the SIP stack on the VF router keeps them alive.

 

Cyril

networkn

26944 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2901798 13-Apr-2022 10:35
Send private message quote this post

michaelmurfy:

 

Just FYI - Voyager and 2degrees are happy to give out VoIP details. I am surprised Vodafone don't anymore as WXC in the past did.

 

 

Yes, that is what I am going to recommend to the client honestly. 

 

 

 
 
 
 


nztim
2139 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2901886 13-Apr-2022 12:47
Send private message quote this post

Certified sonicWALL engineer here

 

 

 

reach out if you need help getting the VF modem working behind the SonicWALL (including ensure keep alive, , source port remap and ALG are set correctly)

 

 

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News »

Samsung Introduces Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G
Posted 31-Mar-2022 18:00

Dyson Introduces Air-Purifying and Headphones All-in-One
Posted 31-Mar-2022 17:15

New Zealand Smartphone Market Drops in 2021
Posted 30-Mar-2022 18:00

The Warehouse Group Joins TechCollect NZ
Posted 28-Mar-2022 19:01

Logitech G Introduces G413 SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Posted 28-Mar-2022 18:57

Huawei Releases WATCH GT 3
Posted 28-Mar-2022 18:49

Huawei Introduces WATCH GT Runner in New Zealand
Posted 28-Mar-2022 18:37

EPOS EXPAND 40 Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 28-Mar-2022 18:32

Chorus Prepares to Switch off First Copper Cabinets
Posted 14-Mar-2022 12:14

AWS Expands Cloud Infrastructure in New Zealand With New AWS Local Zone in Auckland
Posted 17-Feb-2022 17:52

NCSC Joins International Breach Notification Service
Posted 17-Feb-2022 14:28

Embrace Your Inner Racer With the New Lego Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car
Posted 10-Feb-2022 17:12

Vista Takes Wallis Cinemas to the Cloud
Posted 10-Feb-2022 17:09

How the Person You Matched With Online May Be Creeping on You
Posted 10-Feb-2022 17:00

Samsung Galaxy s22 Ultra Offers Premium S Series Experience
Posted 10-Feb-2022 08:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 