Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Changes for Vodafone billing?
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74039 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#295688 14-Apr-2022 23:05
Send private message

Press release



Vodafone NZ is extending its collaboration with IBM and MATRIXX Software to provide enterprise-wide digital commerce for all post-pay, pre-pay, wholesale and IoT customers. As part of this latest relationship expansion, IBM Consulting and MATRIXX, which is part of IBM’s ecosystem network, will replace and modernise Vodafone’s charging system in order to offer customers a transformed digital experience

Andrew Haddad, Vodafone NZ Chief Information Officer, says both MATRIXX Software and IBM are proven and reliable collaborators with global credentials, and will play a key role in helping further improve customer experience. “Paying bills is never the most exciting part of any customer relationship, but it’s an incredibly vital one for any business. MATRIXX and IBM have been supporting Vodafone NZ with charging solutions for our post-pay and wholesale customers for eight years and I’m excited to extend our collaboration to benefit our pre-pay customers.”

In its earlier engagement with MATRIXX and IBM, Vodafone NZ experienced a decrease in customer churn, an increase in business NPS and were first to market in New Zealand with enterprise data sharing.

Steve O’Donnell, IBM Consulting Managing Partner, New Zealand, says the pace and demand for digital transformation continues to accelerate, making strategic relationships even more critical in helping organisations get to value quickly. “To realise the promise of 5G within the next few years, decisions need to be made today with the right technology solutions, skills and support to execute and succeed. Systems integrators like IBM can help organisations like Vodafone NZ co-create unique solutions while supporting them on their transformation journeys, help them reduce costs and unlock new revenue streams.”

André Gunnberg, MATRIXX Chief Revenue Officer, says the extension to the collaboration means MATRIXX can streamline and simplify Vodafone NZ’s infrastructure and open opportunities for new products and services. “Our Digital Commerce Platform will enable Vodafone NZ to consolidate multiple charging solutions onto a single instance with sub-domains for each business unit, optimising costs and gaining significant operational efficiencies thanks to simpler and cheaper operations.”

“We are thrilled to be teaming up with IBM to power Vodafone’s innovation with new products and services. Working together, we have the potential to open up new revenue opportunities that were not previously available. Enabled by our simplified approach, I believe MATRIXX will enable Vodafone to achieve its integration and migration outcomes faster than any other vendor could achieve,” added Gunnberg.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure | Geekzone Blockchain Project

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Linux
9024 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2902526 14-Apr-2022 23:19
Send private message

MATRIXX was a fantastic company to deal with when I worked on it. I guess this finally means this end of Surepay from ALU then purchased by Nokia

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
quickymart
8823 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2902553 15-Apr-2022 07:23
Send private message

Do they still use 3270? (I think that was the name of it, for legacy Clear products).

Linux
9024 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2902554 15-Apr-2022 07:28
Send private message

quickymart:

 

Do they still use 3270? (I think that was the name of it, for legacy Clear products).

 

 

Never heard of 3270 they were still using Clarify when I left in 2017



quickymart
8823 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2902558 15-Apr-2022 07:39
Send private message

I must be showing my age John! They had it when I was there, and it was still in use when I left in early 2005. I remember Clarify too.

PolicyGuy
1270 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2902565 15-Apr-2022 08:25
Send private message

quickymart:

 

Do they still use 3270? (I think that was the name of it, for legacy Clear products).

 

 

IIRC the IBM 3270 was a product line of green-screen terminals:

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IBM_3270

 

So a software product called "3270" would most likely have been a terminal emulation package that allowed your PC to run a session on an IBM host (mainframe, AS/400 or System38?) where there was a billing system that expected green-screen terminals.

 

Ah, the Good Olde Days 😬

Delorean
384 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2902578 15-Apr-2022 10:08
Send private message

quickymart:

 

Do they still use 3270? (I think that was the name of it, for legacy Clear products).

 

 

You are referring to the Host on Demand product that IBM uses to emulate their different mainframe architecture.

 

When I used to work and ANZ/National they used the 3270 sessions for their core systems (on both brands)

 

most companies now have a decent GUI overlay now, therefore these sessions may not be was widespread as they were.

 

https://www.ibm.com/products/host-on-demand

 

 

quickymart
8823 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2902589 15-Apr-2022 11:10
Send private message

Whatever it was called, I found it to be pretty efficient and reliable.



networkn
27458 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2902590 15-Apr-2022 11:30
Send private message

It would be good if this ends the longstanding misery that has been Vodafone weakest link for the longest time, it's billing (which has hamstrung it's customer service).

 

 

Linux
9024 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2902616 15-Apr-2022 12:59
Send private message

VodafoneNZ will be moving billing into a single stack including rating which is currently done my matrixx pay monthly and Prepaid Surepay

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Secure VPN



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 