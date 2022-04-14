quickymart: Do they still use 3270? (I think that was the name of it, for legacy Clear products).

You are referring to the Host on Demand product that IBM uses to emulate their different mainframe architecture.

When I used to work and ANZ/National they used the 3270 sessions for their core systems (on both brands)

most companies now have a decent GUI overlay now, therefore these sessions may not be was widespread as they were.

https://www.ibm.com/products/host-on-demand