On the subject of things not working, is anyone else having problems with Three Now? Ours has stopped being usable. It will work to begin with and we start to navigate, than at an apparently random point, it will say "Oops ..." and stop working.
We assumed this is something to do with the app no longer being supported.
Sadly my confidence in Vodafone has taken a tumble.
* VTV is slowing dying (as opposed to the sudden death we were expecting in September.
* Vodafone has essentially said that something on our network is killing our Cable broadband once or twice a week by requesting a DHCP address from their network. Seems unlikely, but a discussion would be a topic for a different forum.
* I have tried using Vodafone mobile broadband while on three days holiday. That screwed up, and trying to get help was a missin.
Anyway - this is retring Vodafone TV. Anyone else got Three Now 'retirement' issues?
