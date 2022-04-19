Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Has Three Now stopped working reliably?
#295742 19-Apr-2022 18:23
On the subject of things not working, is anyone else having problems with Three Now? Ours has stopped being usable. It will work to begin with and we start to navigate, than at an apparently random point, it will say "Oops ..." and stop working.
We assumed this is something to do with the app no longer being supported.
Sadly my confidence in Vodafone has taken a tumble.
* VTV is slowing dying (as opposed to the sudden death we were expecting in September.
* Vodafone has essentially said that something on our network is killing our Cable broadband once or twice a week by requesting a DHCP address from their network. Seems unlikely, but a discussion would be a topic for a different forum.
* I have tried using Vodafone mobile broadband while on three days holiday. That screwed up, and trying to get help was a missin.

Anyway - this is retring Vodafone TV. Anyone else got Three Now 'retirement' issues?

Steve

  #2904059 19-Apr-2022 19:08
Three now app isnt anything to do with VFTV.

 

Have you tried running it off another device....  Assume you are logged in to the app (my one wont work unless you are logged in). (running it on a sony TV). 

 

Actually, I now remember, some months back I did delete the app and reinstall it....no issues since (as long as its kept updated, if and when there are updates). 

 

I also moved away from using the facebook option for login... use a regular login now. 

 

 

 

 

