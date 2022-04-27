Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)HD+ calls on Vodafone?
Yetti92

#295838 27-Apr-2022 16:14
I've started seeing HD+ come up on my phone when making calls on vodafone recently. I have had HD come up regularly enough on my S20fe for a while now but now some calls are HD+. What is HD plus?

 

The calls were placed over VoLTE at the time as always. Is this something new with Vodafone or something to do with Samsung's recent updates? I didn't really notice a huge difference in call quality but the 2 people I spoke too both called me on there vehicles bluetooth hands free so that doesn't sound great at the best of times. 

richms
  #2907616 27-Apr-2022 16:36
Wait till you talk to people on imitation airpods with 2 degrees to get bad call quality.




Richard

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2912613 11-May-2022 11:56
The release just sent out today:

 

 

Vodafone is delivering customers even better-quality voice calls now we have completed yet another New Zealand first, enabling Enhanced Voice Services (EVS, also known as HD+ calling) on our VoLTE and VoWiFi network for some Samsung and OPPO users. 

 

The benefits of EVS include enhanced voice quality, better call resiliency during less-than-ideal network conditions (such as freak weather events) and improved network capacity. Also, as part of our continued upgrades, VoLTE call connections on devices will now take less than two seconds to connect on average, which to a customer can feel like an almost-instantaneous connection. 

 

Tony Baird, Vodafone’s Chief Technology Officer is excited about this upgrade to our network.  “Vodafone scoring yet another NZ first in the network space is so exciting as we continue to prove our customer-obsessed focus bringing them continual upgrades, builds and new technology. We’re also pumped as our customers get to reap the benefits of crisp, reliable calls. 

 

“With EVS, VoLTE & Wifi Calling live, we’re enabling better quality and more reliable voice calling for so many customers. Many more devices will become EVS capable in the coming months, as Vodafone continues to be ahead of the curve for New Zealanders wanting the latest in mobile tech.”

 

These results come as Vodafone was named “Best in Test” by independent network auditing service umlaut in March 2022. After significant investments in Vodafone’s network over the past few years, umlaut officially announced that Vodafone has the best network across New Zealand, outperforming both Spark and 2 Degrees. During extensive drive testing of approximately 6,700 kilometres across New Zealand Vodafone scored 240/300, whereas Spark and 2 Degrees each scored 201/300. 

 

According to the Commerce Commission’s Telecommunications Monitoring Report 2021, New Zealanders spend on average 171 minutes a month on voice calls, so having reliable connections with great quality audio continues to be vital for our day-to-day lives. EVS represents yet another advancement in voice technology, enabling Vodafone customers to experience remarkable technology as they chat on the phone to their hearts content. 

 

A huge congratulations and thank you to the team that worked on this improvement. For more information about what devices are already capable with EVS/HD+ calling, please follow this link: https://www.vodafone.co.nz/our-networks/wifi-calling/ 

 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

wratterus
  #2912619 11-May-2022 12:14
Would love to know how Vodafone got those 'Scores' and how 2D & Spark performed the same. Around this area Spark is miles ahead. 



Yetti92

  #2912622 11-May-2022 12:21
Cheers freitasm, that explains it. Some calls over the past month have sounded really crisp on HD+. This will be why.

 

 

 

Anyone know if this will work on Kogan and other vodafone MVNOs?

Linux
  #2912623 11-May-2022 12:24
wratterus:

 

Would love to know how Vodafone got those 'Scores' and how 2D & Spark performed the same. Around this area Spark is miles ahead. 

 

 

@wratterus On-net call testing

jonathan18
  #2912632 11-May-2022 12:56
Yetti92:

 

Cheers freitasm, that explains it. Some calls over the past month have sounded really crisp on HD+. This will be why.

 

Anyone know if this will work on Kogan and other vodafone MVNOs?

 

 

Recently I  have noticed excellent call quality using Kogan, and have been aware of the HD sign during calls; could well be showing as HD+ but just haven't noticed it. Would be very surprised, based on getting HD calling, that HD+ won't be available also on Kogan. 

coffeebaron
  #2912633 11-May-2022 12:57
Yes works on Kogan

 

 




Oblivian
  #2912634 11-May-2022 13:15
That explains the new icons on the pixel like dialler app oppo have rolled

 

Wifi icon for wifi calls and HD for...

 

First one with both was Feb14

Delorean
  #2912710 11-May-2022 16:52
On what I have read, if your phone has wifi calling then you have HD+ enabled already?

KiwiSurfer
  #2912741 11-May-2022 20:10
wratterus:

 

Would love to know how Vodafone got those 'Scores' and how 2D & Spark performed the same. Around this area Spark is miles ahead. 

 

 

I remember seeing a similar report years ago, also showing Vodafone with the 'winning' score (although I am sure it was also sponsored by Vodafone). These sort of report I understand measures a wide range of performance measurements. So if Vodafone ends up doing well in the heavier weighted measurements that can result in them getting a higher score. E.g. higher data throughput, less dropped connections, more time on 5G/4G, less latency, and so on.

