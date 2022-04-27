I've started seeing HD+ come up on my phone when making calls on vodafone recently. I have had HD come up regularly enough on my S20fe for a while now but now some calls are HD+. What is HD plus?
The calls were placed over VoLTE at the time as always. Is this something new with Vodafone or something to do with Samsung's recent updates? I didn't really notice a huge difference in call quality but the 2 people I spoke too both called me on there vehicles bluetooth hands free so that doesn't sound great at the best of times.