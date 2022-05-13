Have a couple of things that needs sorting out and don't fancy banging my head against the brick wall that is the call centre.
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.
I work in the Corporate/Government space for Vodafone NZ, but I know at least a little bit about a lot of things we do. I volunteer my time on here, and all opinions expressed are my own and do not necessarily reflect those of my employer.
First is being billed for something that shouldn't be and and second is an unknown pin preventing a bill being linked to an online account.
Side Hi Jack....
Is this anything to do with "price adjustment" under "other" for 86c per month?
Ive been meaning to see what that means....but cant be assed calling them. I should really email it.
Lias:
Goosey:
konfusd:Lias:
I think @NickR1 might be able to help, otherwise feel free to PM me your account number and I’ll find someone to get you sorted
I'm always lurking (I typically chime in on threads where I know I can directly assist) but am currently on leave for the next week.
I'm happy to help when I return though, just send a PM.